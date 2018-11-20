VIDEOS

Video: Missy Giove - The Champion Mountain Biker Turned Drug Smuggler

Nov 20, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

VICE Sports meets legendary mountain biker Missy Giove to learn how a downhill champ ended up hunted by the DEA for her role in a multimillion-dollar drug smuggling operation.

Video from VICE Sports.

71 Comments

  • + 73
 You have to make money for this hobby somehow .....
  • + 17
 I heard Randy is in jail now too
  • + 5
 How it must've went down...

DEA agent: "So, what's your bike weight?"

American mtb'er: "Right around 15 keys."

DEA agent: "You're under arrest."
  • + 0
 @Mattin: Na Randy is at Bailey too.
  • + 4
 @MTBrent: hahahaha, thank you.

Missy Giove is the greatest US downhiller of all time. Her returning to race at Windham after 12 years of retirement and ending up in 16th wearing jeans and sending that big road gap was the greatest thing to watch. I hope her wife recovers and they spend plenty of time together.
  • + 2
 Randy got caught smuggling 16 tons of whoopass,
  • + 1
 Someone send Randy some soap on a rope. #SendittoRandy
  • + 27
 Now I just pay Canada Post to send me my weed...
  • + 1
 Do they ship internationally?
  • + 23
 End the War on Drugs. Not only is it a violation on individual liberty, it is a lost war.
  • + 5
 Someone needs to make a meme of Ronald Reagan standing on an aircraft carrier with stacks of pot and a banner than reads 'Mission Accomplished'
  • + 0
 End The War on Errorism.
  • + 15
 Not sure what is more insane, how narrow those bars are or hiking with a cat.
  • + 13
 Missy rocks, nobody else can pull off a dead pet piranha necklace like she can!
  • + 1
 They don't call her: Missy the Missile for nothing.
  • + 8
 This is one of my dearest friends and she is a amazing human being full of love and sucked into America's fake war on drugs. We WILL see her in the industry again soon enough.
  • + 5
 Until a few months ago, it was Canada's war as well. The war on drugs is global. Little by little at least pot/weed is shedding it's undeserved label as a schedule 1 drug. Several states in the US have legalized it. Only a matter of time (just like when prohibition was lifted) till most, if not all, states do the same. Countries like Canada and a few others finally realized the money pit and waste of resources their battle with weed was and have legalized it across the country. Times are changing for sure
  • + 1
 CIA doesnt like competition.
  • + 3
 Missy Giove was and always will be a hero of mountain biking. Everyone says Shaun Palmer made mountain biking cool but she was the one who did! A great champion and a great personality. Yes she took the wrong path in life but she is far from the only one. Looks like she has turned her life around but it's such a shame for her and her wife with illness. Also, have to say she looks better with age. Wish them both all the best.
  • + 2
 One of the greats, up there with Palmer, CG, ACC and Ratboy. Too many riders now are so focused on the race run they have no personally. I don't condone what she did, but it looks like she goes all out with everything she does and the world needs people like that. I hope you both enjoy the time you have left together.
  • - 5
flag RussellTinka (18 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I like Ratty too but to add him to that list is a little much.
  • + 1
 I met Missy and her wife a few years ago at Sea Otter and she was a blast to be with. We talked a bit about meeting up to ride somewhere in the future, but that hasn't happened yet. She's an amazing individual that I wish this sport had more of. She even opened up her Troy Lee bag and gave me her last Corona! I wish her and her wife nothing but the best.
  • + 1
 Ohhh I love a lot of the vice sports coverage- excited to see them covering some biking stories. They do such a good job of talking about the human side of sports and making it accessible for people who might not be super familiar or 'in the scene' to find value in the coverage and stories. Hopeful that Missy and her wife get to spend a lot longer together - can't imagine how tough that must be to go through.

Also, I kind of want Missy and her wife and their tribe of fluffy animals to adopt me?
  • + 1
 She was an epic racer, ambassador to not only the sport as a whole, but to other women. I was lucky enough to be able to spend quite a bit of time with her, Myles and Tinker back in the cannondale days. She was a lively comical person. This was soooo long ago at this point....let it go.
  • + 3
 That was heavy. Well done Vice Sports and man did the mold get broken after Missy........unforgettable.
  • + 1
 Was so excited to see her back at some DH worldcup in the US a while ago. She was still making impressive times. She can come to enduro maybe, I think I can find her some sponsorship :-)
  • + 4
 Really good. Huge Missy fan from back in the print mtn bike magazine days.
  • + 1
 Missy was one of the key personalities that made mountain biking interesting back in that era, but like freestyle motocross, these athletes are "all in" and then left with nothing.
  • + 0
 I've had unmarked SUVs with "G" plates shadow me from roads while i bike in sketchy border areas, no doubt because I frequent the same areas so much. They just can't comprehend that some people actually enjoy being out there because the type of personality that gets hired into that drug war role is the type of personality that prefers to yell and drink and wear football jerseys on Sunday. Being out on a trail away from everyone sounds like a nightmare to them.
  • + 3
 Hard charger and real character, big fan here.
  • + 3
 let's see her do a buddy ride with Armstrong and chit chat a bit Big Grin
  • + 3
 As Dog the Bounty Hunter would say, "Stay away from da ice bruddah".
  • + 1
 Before Boost, before Ebikes, before 650b and fuck knows what else, there was Missy and the sport of mountain biking I love. I miss those times.
  • + 2
 This is now on the top of my HBO GO queue...
  • + 1
 literally made my fucking day. incredible story. heartbreaking to hear about her wife. just heartbreaking.
  • + 1
 Perfect example of wasting tax money, all the time and effort put in to fighting a plant!! WOW!!
  • + 1
 Good story of redemption -- turning a life of harm into a life of love.
  • + 2
 What harm? What are you taking about?
  • + 1
 remember watching her on eurosport years ago. legend of the sport
  • + 1
 Great Video. Easy to like missy. Good luck to her and her wife
  • + 2
 Sorry. Wrong button.
  • + 1
 Plants are expensive these days
  • + 1
 have you seen what carbon costs...we need to start smuggling that.
  • + 1
 Right-On!
  • + 1
 Smoke weed everyday
  • + 0
 if it ain't felonious, it's bologna-ous!
  • + 1
 How the mighty fall....
  • - 1
 Speaking of Vice, are there any Proudboys here on PB? Wait - is that what PB means?!? Nooooooooooooo
  • - 2
 Gotta love Mister Giove.
Below threshold threads are hidden

