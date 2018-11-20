Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Missy Giove - The Champion Mountain Biker Turned Drug Smuggler
Nov 20, 2018
by
Sarah Moore
VICE Sports meets legendary mountain biker Missy Giove to learn how a downhill champ ended up hunted by the DEA for her role in a multimillion-dollar drug smuggling operation.
Video from
VICE Sports
.
71 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 73
endorium
(2 hours ago)
You have to make money for this hobby somehow .....
[Reply]
+ 17
Mattin
(1 hours ago)
I heard Randy is in jail now too
[Reply]
+ 5
MTBrent
(1 hours ago)
How it must've went down...
DEA agent: "So, what's your bike weight?"
American mtb'er: "Right around 15 keys."
DEA agent: "You're under arrest."
[Reply]
+ 0
charmiller
(56 mins ago)
@Mattin
: Na Randy is at Bailey too.
[Reply]
+ 4
scott-townes
(49 mins ago)
@MTBrent
: hahahaha, thank you.
Missy Giove is the greatest US downhiller of all time. Her returning to race at Windham after 12 years of retirement and ending up in 16th wearing jeans and sending that big road gap was the greatest thing to watch. I hope her wife recovers and they spend plenty of time together.
[Reply]
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(39 mins ago)
Randy got caught smuggling 16 tons of whoopass,
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(27 mins ago)
Someone send Randy some soap on a rope.
#SendittoRandy
[Reply]
+ 27
islandforlife
(1 hours ago)
Now I just pay Canada Post to send me my weed...
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(26 mins ago)
Do they ship internationally?
[Reply]
+ 23
hamncheez
(2 hours ago)
End the War on Drugs. Not only is it a violation on individual liberty, it is a lost war.
[Reply]
+ 5
Klainmeister
(1 hours ago)
Someone needs to make a meme of Ronald Reagan standing on an aircraft carrier with stacks of pot and a banner than reads 'Mission Accomplished'
[Reply]
+ 0
Boardlife69
(23 mins ago)
End The War on Errorism.
[Reply]
+ 15
ReformedRoadie
(1 hours ago)
Not sure what is more insane, how narrow those bars are or hiking with a cat.
[Reply]
+ 13
rjwspeedjunkie
(2 hours ago)
Missy rocks, nobody else can pull off a dead pet piranha necklace like she can!
[Reply]
+ 1
endurocat
(2 hours ago)
They don't call her: Missy the Missile for nothing.
[Reply]
+ 8
akcuban
(1 hours ago)
This is one of my dearest friends and she is a amazing human being full of love and sucked into America's fake war on drugs. We WILL see her in the industry again soon enough.
[Reply]
+ 5
bman33
(1 hours ago)
Until a few months ago, it was Canada's war as well. The war on drugs is global. Little by little at least pot/weed is shedding it's undeserved label as a schedule 1 drug. Several states in the US have legalized it. Only a matter of time (just like when prohibition was lifted) till most, if not all, states do the same. Countries like Canada and a few others finally realized the money pit and waste of resources their battle with weed was and have legalized it across the country. Times are changing for sure
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(2 mins ago)
CIA doesnt like competition.
[Reply]
+ 3
Matt76
(33 mins ago)
Missy Giove was and always will be a hero of mountain biking. Everyone says Shaun Palmer made mountain biking cool but she was the one who did! A great champion and a great personality. Yes she took the wrong path in life but she is far from the only one. Looks like she has turned her life around but it's such a shame for her and her wife with illness. Also, have to say she looks better with age. Wish them both all the best.
[Reply]
+ 2
drjonnywonderboy
(1 hours ago)
One of the greats, up there with Palmer, CG, ACC and Ratboy. Too many riders now are so focused on the race run they have no personally. I don't condone what she did, but it looks like she goes all out with everything she does and the world needs people like that. I hope you both enjoy the time you have left together.
[Reply]
- 5
RussellTinka
(18 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
I like Ratty too but to add him to that list is a little much.
[Reply]
+ 1
deepcee
(3 mins ago)
I met Missy and her wife a few years ago at Sea Otter and she was a blast to be with. We talked a bit about meeting up to ride somewhere in the future, but that hasn't happened yet. She's an amazing individual that I wish this sport had more of. She even opened up her Troy Lee bag and gave me her last Corona! I wish her and her wife nothing but the best.
[Reply]
+ 1
lalalalaura
(5 mins ago)
Ohhh I love a lot of the vice sports coverage- excited to see them covering some biking stories. They do such a good job of talking about the human side of sports and making it accessible for people who might not be super familiar or 'in the scene' to find value in the coverage and stories. Hopeful that Missy and her wife get to spend a lot longer together - can't imagine how tough that must be to go through.
Also, I kind of want Missy and her wife and their tribe of fluffy animals to adopt me?
[Reply]
+ 1
jgottya1
(1 hours ago)
She was an epic racer, ambassador to not only the sport as a whole, but to other women. I was lucky enough to be able to spend quite a bit of time with her, Myles and Tinker back in the cannondale days. She was a lively comical person. This was soooo long ago at this point....let it go.
[Reply]
+ 3
Myfianceemademedoit
(1 hours ago)
That was heavy. Well done Vice Sports and man did the mold get broken after Missy........unforgettable.
[Reply]
+ 1
zoobab2
(58 mins ago)
Was so excited to see her back at some DH worldcup in the US a while ago. She was still making impressive times. She can come to enduro maybe, I think I can find her some sponsorship :-)
[Reply]
+ 4
bignoah
(1 hours ago)
Really good. Huge Missy fan from back in the print mtn bike magazine days.
[Reply]
+ 1
nolson2
(44 mins ago)
Missy was one of the key personalities that made mountain biking interesting back in that era, but like freestyle motocross, these athletes are "all in" and then left with nothing.
[Reply]
+ 0
thesharkman
(18 mins ago)
I've had unmarked SUVs with "G" plates shadow me from roads while i bike in sketchy border areas, no doubt because I frequent the same areas so much. They just can't comprehend that some people actually enjoy being out there because the type of personality that gets hired into that drug war role is the type of personality that prefers to yell and drink and wear football jerseys on Sunday. Being out on a trail away from everyone sounds like a nightmare to them.
[Reply]
+ 3
watchtower
(53 mins ago)
Hard charger and real character, big fan here.
[Reply]
+ 3
thinkbike
(2 hours ago)
let's see her do a buddy ride with Armstrong and chit chat a bit
[Reply]
+ 3
drunknride
(2 hours ago)
As Dog the Bounty Hunter would say, "Stay away from da ice bruddah".
[Reply]
+ 1
crispycritter
(49 mins ago)
Before Boost, before Ebikes, before 650b and fuck knows what else, there was Missy and the sport of mountain biking I love. I miss those times.
[Reply]
+ 2
focofox37
(2 hours ago)
This is now on the top of my HBO GO queue...
[Reply]
+ 1
youknowitsus
(35 mins ago)
literally made my fucking day. incredible story. heartbreaking to hear about her wife. just heartbreaking.
[Reply]
+ 1
mxracer64
(1 hours ago)
Perfect example of wasting tax money, all the time and effort put in to fighting a plant!! WOW!!
[Reply]
+ 1
DRomy
(1 hours ago)
Good story of redemption -- turning a life of harm into a life of love.
[Reply]
+ 2
pakleni
(23 mins ago)
What harm? What are you taking about?
[Reply]
+ 1
aje79
(25 mins ago)
remember watching her on eurosport years ago. legend of the sport
[Reply]
+ 1
happychucky
(1 hours ago)
Great Video. Easy to like missy. Good luck to her and her wife
[Reply]
+ 2
pakleni
(24 mins ago)
Sorry. Wrong button.
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbakerpow
(5 mins ago)
Plants are expensive these days
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(1 hours ago)
have you seen what carbon costs...we need to start smuggling that.
[Reply]
+ 1
mblar
(11 mins ago)
Right-On!
[Reply]
+ 1
mkotowski1
(10 mins ago)
Smoke weed everyday
[Reply]
+ 0
underhawk
(36 mins ago)
if it ain't felonious, it's bologna-ous!
[Reply]
+ 1
chaserider
(21 mins ago)
How the mighty fall....
[Reply]
- 1
endlessblockades
(47 mins ago)
Speaking of Vice, are there any Proudboys here on PB? Wait - is that what PB means?!? Nooooooooooooo
[Reply]
- 2
captballjack
(1 hours ago)
Gotta love Mister Giove.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 17
KiwiEnduro128
(45 mins ago)
She makes me sick. Can't believe how she was so fricken good? Cause she was high the whole time! Unfair and a total b!tch for not giving a sh!t about her competitors and playing the game. She's not even apologetic for smuggling a substance which is lethal and ruins so many lives. So many families, childhoods, adulthoods destroyed by cannabis. Medicinal marijuana is fine, it doesn't contain THC. But this kind of person makes me wanna grab a gun and blow some heads off
[Reply]
+ 2
pakleni
(21 mins ago)
Great. You can start with the guy in the mirror
[Reply]
+ 2
holmesslice
(16 mins ago)
WTF is wrong with you? Maybe you should go smoke a joint and chill out a bit there buds.
[Reply]
+ 2
N-60
(16 mins ago)
Man I really can't tell if you're joking or just a moron.
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(13 mins ago)
You sound like a lying "say no to drugs" poster full of bullshit. No THC in medical weed?? Haha. Why dont you smoke some and chill the f*ck out. Or at least turn that gun towards yourself when you "blow some heads off". Or maybe you want to blow a different kind of "head".
[Reply]
- 9
makripper
(1 hours ago)
Slow day at pinkbike I guess?
[Reply]
+ 4
makripper
(1 hours ago)
Yup. Must be. At -3 in 2 minutes
[Reply]
+ 1
COnovicerider
(1 hours ago)
@makripper
: haha.
[Reply]
- 6
drivereight
(2 hours ago)
Mt.bikers gotta eat! They don’t get paid risking their lives racing! They should be represented by a non profit union to get more money for their efforts since everyone else, sponsors and manufacturers are making millions around them!
[Reply]
+ 5
COnovicerider
(2 hours ago)
Lots of pros on all levels will work part-time, full-time, seasonal, etc. to pay their bills while they train/ride.
[Reply]
+ 4
chunter
(2 hours ago)
Then don’t ride bikes professionally. They know what they’re getting into and do so willingly
[Reply]
+ 8
bman33
(2 hours ago)
At the time she made good money and the video addressed that. Gwin is in the process of helping change the narrative on pay vs. risk. That said, many comments bitching about him only going after money. PB'ers are a fickle bunch.
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(1 hours ago)
People around the world get into jails because of weed. Lives get broken, families torn apart. All the law enforcers, people who clap, who believe that good people don't smoke weed they will be in the same situation the generation of their fathers and grandfathers was when being black was a crime. Every single law maker in the world, who thinks marijuana must be stopped, who thinks it can be stopped, who actively works for it t be stopped is the actual criminal. Keep watching families being broken by alcohol, chronic depression from the top of your high horse.
[Reply]
+ 3
COnovicerider
(1 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: I totally support the legalization of marijuana, but this doesn't excuse the fact she broke the law and was caught. I don't break laws knowing if caught I could be incarcerated. I'm a huge fan of hers and always have been. She made her mistakes and has learned from them.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(48 mins ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Yep the one decent thing the US is doing at the moment is gradually legalizing it.
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(44 mins ago)
@COnovicerider
: huh, she broke the law. Now she can be seen as a hero. Her only mistake was that she got caught. A Two sided sword. Law is nothing more but a social construct. There is no higher value to it. We pay our taxes to the state to pay money to Policemen to protect us. This is the fundamental role of the law from which many branches grow. Drug laws are a wicked mutation. "Respect for the law" is not much more but a fear of incarceration. One has to see the pragmatic side. Sorry.
[Reply]
- 4
underhawk
(37 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@COnovicerider
: are you a narc? "I don't break laws knowing if caught I could be incarcerated."
[Reply]
+ 2
freestyIAM
(32 mins ago)
@COnovicerider
:
""If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obligated to do so." - Thomas Jefferson
[Reply]
+ 1
humoroususername
(22 mins ago)
@freestyIAM
: they're are communists out there who believe property laws are unjust. Are we saying they are correct just because they genuinely believe that? Where do we draw the line? If society deems it unusually then it must be legalised gradually.
[Reply]
+ 2
freestyIAM
(11 mins ago)
@humoroususername
: every man/woman should do what they think is right regardless of law. Whether or not a law is truly just or unjust is another matter.
[Reply]
+ 1
COnovicerider
(4 mins ago)
@underhawk
: no dude, I'm not a narc. I simply don't go around committing crimes such as trafficking a controlled substance because I know if caught I will likely be locked-up. No, thank you.
[Reply]
+ 1
TerrapinBen
(3 mins ago)
Tough telling, but i doubt Missy or any of the early pioneers viewed mountain biking as a means to an end. I have to assume most of them just really enjoyed chasing a diversion and mastering their skill.
[Reply]
