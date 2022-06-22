Video: Mitch Ropelato & Ella Connolly Compete at EWS Petzen-Jamnica

EWS Petzen-Jamnica was a brutal one with 1000m of rugged, technical descending over a 40km course – but the Cannondale enduro crew was up for the challenge, putting in the work of analyzing race footage and dialing in their Jekylls to perform when it counted.Mitch Ropelato suffered a crash on the Pro Stage, breaking his shifter, but fought back for a strong finish.Ella Conolly backed up her outstanding start to the season in Tweed Valley with a 3rd place finish at Petzen-Jamnica, putting her 2nd in the Elite Women’s overall standings.The crew will reconvene in Italy for EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino in just a few short days!Video by Chris Norvold