Video: Mitch Ropelato & Ella Connolly Compete at EWS Petzen-Jamnica

Jun 22, 2022
by Cannondale Bikes  

EWS Petzen-Jamnica was a brutal one with 1000m of rugged, technical descending over a 40km course – but the Cannondale enduro crew was up for the challenge, putting in the work of analyzing race footage and dialing in their Jekylls to perform when it counted.

Mitch Ropelato suffered a crash on the Pro Stage, breaking his shifter, but fought back for a strong finish.

Ella Conolly backed up her outstanding start to the season in Tweed Valley with a 3rd place finish at Petzen-Jamnica, putting her 2nd in the Elite Women’s overall standings.

The crew will reconvene in Italy for EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino in just a few short days!

Video by Chris Norvold

