Video: Mitch Ropelato and Kera Linn Rip the New Cannondale Jekyll

Jun 22, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesSee you at the bottom. ​

Developed for the most demanding riders to rule the most demanding terrain, ​the all-new Jekyll is our fastest, baddest, long-travel enduro trail machine ever. Cannondale enduro riders Kera Linn and Mitch Ropelato take their rigs to Ride Kanuga Bike Park for a proper shakedown.Cannondale



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Enduro Bikes Cannondale Cannondale Jekyll Kera Linn Mitch Ropelato


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Filmed at roughly 6pm in maybe March at Kanuga?

Also....every time Mitch posts video footage on my local trails, I realize just how pitifully untalented I really am.
Is there anything more humbling than video of Ropo hitting your local? Big Grin
  • 3 0
 Best suspension video I have ever seen!
  • 3 0
 MITCH YOU DIRTY DOG
  • 1 0
 I came here for Mitch.. God damn that dude is good to watch on a bike!
  • 1 0
 More Mitch edits please. God damn that dude can ride a bike. I

