Video: Mitch Ropelato and Kera Linn Rip the New Cannondale Jekyll

Developed for the most demanding riders to rule the most demanding terrain, the all-new Jekyll is our fastest, baddest, long-travel enduro trail machine ever. Cannondale enduro riders Kera Linn and Mitch Ropelato take their rigs to Ride Kanuga Bike Park for a proper shakedown.—Cannondale
Also....every time Mitch posts video footage on my local trails, I realize just how pitifully untalented I really am.
Is there anything more humbling than video of Ropo hitting your local?
