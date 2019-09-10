Pinkbike.com
Video: Mitch Ropelato Loves Dual Slalom
Sep 10, 2019
by
Daniel Sapp
Tweet
Team Dumpster Fire Racing's Mitch Ropelato partners up with Jack Berg to make a video about his love for dual slalom.
Mitch Ropelato
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
116079 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
88616 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
69538 views
Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook
67448 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
61150 views
SRAM to Introduce a $15 Universal Derailleur Hanger - Eurobike 2019
56911 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
55664 views
Final Results: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019
44658 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
racecase
(1 hours ago)
Mitch is world champ of playing bikes-
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(10 mins ago)
is he running a standard 5010 in like a small size?
[Reply]
1
0
gonzoracing
(1 hours ago)
sik
[Reply]
