Video: Mitch Ropelato Loves Dual Slalom

Sep 10, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Team Dumpster Fire Racing's Mitch Ropelato partners up with Jack Berg to make a video about his love for dual slalom.

Posted In:
Videos Mitch Ropelato


3 Comments

  • 6 0
 Mitch is world champ of playing bikes-
  • 1 0
 is he running a standard 5010 in like a small size?
  • 1 0
 sik

