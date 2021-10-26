TV
Video: Mitch Ropelato Races Enduro & XC in 'Mitch'N Out'
Oct 26, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Mitch Ropelato does all the rad things you would expect him to but with more colourful hair... And races in spandex!
Video by @whatspickle
Posted In:
Videos
Cannondale
Mitch Ropelato
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
1
notoutsideceo
(23 mins ago)
Big fan of the program! Can you put a Lefty on that new Jekyl?
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
[Reply]
1
0
adrennan
(42 mins ago)
So much freaking talent. Always a treat to watch.
[Reply]
1
0
Tmackstab
(43 mins ago)
Pure fun, so rad
[Reply]
1
0
owlsmyles
(28 mins ago)
hella fun!
[Reply]
Post a Comment