Video: Mitch Ropelato Races Enduro & XC in 'Mitch'N Out'

Oct 26, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Mitch Ropelato does all the rad things you would expect him to but with more colourful hair... And races in spandex!


Video by @whatspickle

Posted In:
Videos Cannondale Mitch Ropelato


4 Comments

  • 2 1
 Big fan of the program! Can you put a Lefty on that new Jekyl?

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 So much freaking talent. Always a treat to watch.
  • 1 0
 Pure fun, so rad
  • 1 0
 hella fun!

Post a Comment



