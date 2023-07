Words & video: Cannondale

This Is A Test: springtime is full of surprises. We kick it off at the Sea Otter Dual Slalom to test Mitch's new custom Habit race bike. After a weekend of racing, we head back to Utah to shred some of Mitch's favorite local spots. Whether it's street riding in Downtown Salt Lake City or the gnarliest local Downhill tracks, Mitch has us covered.