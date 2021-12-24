close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Mitch Ropelato Wins Trans Madeira in 'Mitch'N Out Episode 2'

Dec 24, 2021
by Cannondale Bikes  

In Episode 2 of Mitch'N Out our wild-haired protagonist Mitch Ropelato takes on new adventures at home and recaps a wild summer of enduro racing abroad.

We begin in Farmington, Utah aboard the all-new Jekyll where big gap jumps and aggressive scrubs abound.

A short flight back in time and over the pond finds us revisiting Mitch's enduro racing escapades abroad. We're treated to the wild landscapes of Madeira as Mitch blindly races (and eventually wins) the 2021 Trans Madeira. From there we dive straight into Enduro World Series racing where Mitch takes on EWS Tweed Valley for a wet and wild weekend in the Scottish mud.

We wrap up with an e-bike loam session aboard the Moterra in a secret loam spot near Salt Lake City, Utah.

Video by Jack Berg

Posted In:
Videos Cannondale Mitch Ropelato Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Trans Madeira


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
69987 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
55287 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
41930 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
41184 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39896 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38539 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
37473 views
Video: $450 vs. $2200 Wheels & Tires - Budget vs. Baller Episode 2
34764 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 That was quite enjoyable!
  • 1 0
 Hmmm. He seems like a nice guy.
  • 1 0
 The Cannondale Jet looks dope
  • 1 0
 
  • 1 0
 One of the best
  • 6 7
 If Mitch can have fun on an e-bike ... so can you!! Happy holidays!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007175
Mobile Version of Website