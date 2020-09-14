Video: Mitch Ropelato's Urban Assault of Salt Lake City

Sep 14, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesThe streets of Salt Lake City clear as society sheltered in during a pandemic. However, this reality becomes a dream for mountain biking athlete and Utah native, Mitch Ropelato. Revel in a day of raw talent that we call the Urban Assault.


Posted In:
Videos Monster Energy Mitch Ropelato


2 Comments

 somewhere randy spangler is loving that stair gap fence hop.
 So sick!

