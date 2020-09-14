Pinkbike.com
Video: Mitch Ropelato's Urban Assault of Salt Lake City
Sep 14, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
The streets of Salt Lake City clear as society sheltered in during a pandemic. However, this reality becomes a dream for mountain biking athlete and Utah native, Mitch Ropelato. Revel in a day of raw talent that we call the Urban Assault.
Videos
Monster Energy
Mitch Ropelato
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
preach
(7 mins ago)
somewhere randy spangler is loving that stair gap fence hop.
[Reply]
1
0
Buffsfan3493
(4 mins ago)
So sick!
[Reply]
