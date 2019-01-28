VIDEOS

Video: Moab's Captain Ahab Like You've Never Seen Before in 'Transcend'

Jan 28, 2019
by Canyon  



Imagine this; take your favorite trail—the one you can jam through with your eyes closed—and take a picture in your mind. Got it? Feel every turn? See every tree, every drop, every little rock? Now flip it, and take another picture of the trail... as it flows uphill. Do you recognize it? Would you know its subtleties the way you do when you’re headed down?
bigquotesI want to inspire people to take their local trail and reimagine it.Braydon
On a biting cold winter day, Canyon rider Braydon Bringhurst wondered the same. So he brought his Canyon Spectral to Moab’s Captain Ahab trail, and turned a familiar trail on its head by heading up. “I absolutely love descending, but I also really love technical climbing.” Bringhurst says. “I try to make the most of my entire ride. Climbing up and cleaning a technical climb gets me just as pumped as a sick drop or gap. I just love it all.”

Transcend is about elevating yourself beyond the usual. Developing a new perspective for the trails you ride and reinventing what’s familiar. And maybe, as Bringhurst does, proving that yes—you can have steeze while going up.

“The reason I named this film Transcend is because I want to inspire people to take their trail and reimagine it and do more.,” he says. “I hope this film gets people stoked to go out and reimagine, look at their own trails in a new way.”

Enjoy this journey on Captain Ahab… going up!











Braydon
• 5'9" / 160lbs with Gear
• Loves Pepperoni Pizza with Alfredo Sauce
@bikerbrayd


Braydon's Setup
Canyon Spectral CF 9.0
• Fox 36 / 75psi / 2 tokens / No Rebound
• Fox DPX 2.0 / 220psi / 2 Clicks Rebound
• 2.6in Tires / Rear 31psi Cushcore / Front 29psi
• 760mm Bars




Produced by: BurstMedia
With support from: Canyon USA
Featuring: Braydon Bringhurst

MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling


Must Read This Week
Athertons Launch Their Own Bike Company With Dragon's Den Investor
105931 views
Interview: Aaron Gwin on His Break With YT & Becoming a Team Owner
89724 views
Gwin, Mulally & Moir on Intense Factory Racing for 2019
76950 views
Bike Check: Aaron Gwin's Intense M29 FRO
69754 views
Interview: The Athertons - "If People Want Gee’s Fort William Race Bike, We Can Make it for Them"
67086 views
Winner Announced: Someone Won a Bike, a Trip to New Zealand, & More with GT's GTFO Contest
62323 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Fully Pinned on a Trail Bike in 'Reunion Island'
52240 views
Intense Restructures With New Management Team, Commitment to Racing Development
52081 views

3 Comments

  • + 2
 That's some tasty riding. This is my favorite video I've seen in years. Cool to see some footage from Jackson and slickrock thrown in there too.
  • + 1
 This dude is so talented. I watch his IG videos on repeat. Awesome to see him slay one of my favorite trails!
  • + 1
 Braydon is one heck of a person, and mountain biker!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025776
Mobile Version of Website