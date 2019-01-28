Video: Moab's Captain Ahab Like You've Never Seen Before in 'Transcend'

I want to inspire people to take their local trail and reimagine it. — Braydon On a biting cold winter day, Canyon rider Braydon Bringhurst wondered the same. So he brought his Canyon Spectral to Moab’s Captain Ahab trail, and turned a familiar trail on its head by heading up. “I absolutely love descending, but I also really love technical climbing.” Bringhurst says. “I try to make the most of my entire ride. Climbing up and cleaning a technical climb gets me just as pumped as a sick drop or gap. I just love it all.”



Imagine this; take your favorite trail—the one you can jam through with your eyes closed—and take a picture in your mind. Got it? Feel every turn? See every tree, every drop, every little rock? Now flip it, and take another picture of the trail... as it flows uphill. Do you recognize it? Would you know its subtleties the way you do when you’re headed down?Transcend is about elevating yourself beyond the usual. Developing a new perspective for the trails you ride and reinventing what’s familiar. And maybe, as Bringhurst does, proving that yes—you can have steeze while going up.“The reason I named this film Transcend is because I want to inspire people to take their trail and reimagine it and do more.,” he says. “I hope this film gets people stoked to go out and reimagine, look at their own trails in a new way.”Enjoy this journey on Captain Ahab… going up!