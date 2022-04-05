close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Mona Mitterwallner & Nadir Colledani Win Internazionali D'Italia Series 2022 - Nals

Apr 5, 2022
by internazionaliditaliaseries  

A rainy day for the first HC race of the Internazionali d'Italia Series season. Enjoy the race recap with commentary by Marco Aurelio Fontana.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Mona Mitterwallner XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Chromag Announces Its First High Pivot Bike
68178 views
Round Up: April Fools Jokes From Around the Cycling Industry
45768 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
43232 views
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
43188 views
First Look: Last Bikes' Asco & Celos Look Seriously Quick
32036 views
Beer's Invertable Ale Tires Transform Your Mountain Bike Into a Tarmac Cruiser
29397 views
Video: Pembree & Rob Warner Announce Ride Concepts Interlock System
28825 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2022 Lourdes DH World Cup
27363 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007011
Mobile Version of Website