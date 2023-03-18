Video: Mona Mitterwallner & Simon Andreassen Preview the Opening Round of the Internazionali d'Italia Series

Mar 18, 2023
by internazionaliditaliaseries  

bigquotesThe course is super technical, technical just like in the World Cup circuit. There also are very steep climbs, everything you need for good racing.Mona Mitterwallner


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Mona Mitterwallner Simon Andreassen XC Racing


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Cool preview. Wish I got to race courses like that.





