Video: Mondraker Athletes Ride Retro Downhill Bikes in Val di Sole to Celebrate 20 Years of Racing

Former European Downhill Champion Markus Pekoll takes over on the 2012 Summum Pro Team, raising the pace and viewers’ pulses, before MS Mondraker’s Laurie Greenland thrashes down the lower slopes on the 2016 Summum WC Special Edition – the bike that famously whitewashed the podium at the 2016 UCI DH World Championships. Greenland, shredding it on the 2020 Summum Carbon Pro Team, completes the blistering run on the rig that brought him his first World Cup Elite race victory at the very same track. — Mondraker