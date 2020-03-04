Video: Mondraker Athletes Ride Retro Downhill Bikes in Val di Sole to Celebrate 20 Years of Racing

Mar 4, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Mondraker celebrates 20 years of downhill racing with a new edit of riders shredding two decades worth of bikes on the brutal modern-day Val di Sole track. Mondraker's first-ever model, the Petrol, kicks off the run but we also see a Kaiser and versions of the Summum from the 2012 prototype to Laurie Greenland's race-winning machine from last year. All the details on the bikes and riders are below:


bigquotesThe new video chronicles Mondraker’s history, beginning with founder Miguel Pina bursting out of the starting gate on the Petrol – Mondraker’s first ever DH model, released in 2001. With the unmistakable voice of downhill ex-pro and Red Bull commentator Rob Warner calling the action, viewers are then treated to the 2007 Kaiser and the World Cup winning 2009 Summum Prototype being threaded down the famous descent.


bigquotesFormer European Downhill Champion Markus Pekoll takes over on the 2012 Summum Pro Team, raising the pace and viewers’ pulses, before MS Mondraker’s Laurie Greenland thrashes down the lower slopes on the 2016 Summum WC Special Edition – the bike that famously whitewashed the podium at the 2016 UCI DH World Championships. Greenland, shredding it on the 2020 Summum Carbon Pro Team, completes the blistering run on the rig that brought him his first World Cup Elite race victory at the very same track.Mondraker



