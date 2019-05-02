Video: Monet Adams and Sandra Boerner Flow Through Finale Ligure's Finest Trails

PRESS RELEASE: MTB Beds

The camp dates are: 08/09/2019 - 15/09/2019

Sandra,busy on her day job Sandra,busy on her day job

Show me more!

#inSandrawetrust. Coined by clients in Finale Ligure, there is no better compliment to the skills and teachings of mountain bike guide and coach, Sandra Boerner. The German shredder first appeared on our radar several years ago, introduced as Ride On Noli's guide, then responsible for keeping groups of guys in order, safe and bringing the stoke, her quiet demeanour gave us reservations.....These were dispelled within the first 10 minutes of trail time, Sandra is a weapon on a bike, a silent assassin on the trail and a personality to be reckoned with!The sport has grown exponentially in only a few short years and we've seen first hand the growth of women not just riding bikes, but getting after the good times on the trails. There's something about a group of girls shredding together that just can't be manufactured or replicated. The stoke levels fly off the charts once girls get riding, we've always ridden with our partners and friends but have learnt once the touch paper is lit, let the girls go!Having called Finale Ligure home for many years, Sandra has both an excellent knowledge of the trails but also how to ride them. For her, riding bikes isn't just about how to be quick, it's about how to have fun. Having hosted World Cup and enduro professionals both in Liguria and beyond, many have commented on Sandras ability to carry speed with relative ease over the extremely rough and rocky terrain that Finale presents. With an impressive racing resume starting out on the iXS German cups and building to a win at last years EWS Challenger race on her home trails in Finale there is no questioning her skill on a bike.For 2019 Sandra will be running our Women Blow Your Limits camp which does exactly what it says on the tin, blows, your limits!Sandra was joined by ex-World Cup racer and all-around legend Monet Adams for a week or shredding the trails around Finale and relaxing ahead of a busy summer season. Needless to say, these two had an incredible time and ripped the trails harder than many could ever imagine.Although a very accomplished and quick rider, even Monet took time to discuss line choice and look over some of the more technical terrains that Finale had to offer and welcomed the "locals" knowledge that Sandra expressed as they descended.Sandra's main philosophy "confidence is key" is embodied in her approach to riding and is something she thinks all girls need when they are riding. This is one of the many elements Sandra will look to provide on her camps, be it Rocks, roots, line choice or flow the approach should be a confident one.After an incredible week being shown the stunning towns and trails, Finale Ligure had to offer, it was time for some much-needed sun, sea and Gelato.What are you waiting for, blow your limits and get booked onto this incredible camp -