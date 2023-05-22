Video: Monster T’s & Singlespeed’s | 4 Unique Bikes From Whistler Opening Day

May 22, 2023
by Henry Quinney  


From 300mm travel Marzocchi Super Monster T forks to burly hardtails, Whistler Bike Park opening day had it all. I spoke to some of the locals to find out what they were riding for "Whismas".

Posted In:
Videos Daily Driver Bike Checks


11 Comments

  • 7 0
 I enjoyed the pictures of all the bikes from this year
  • 5 0
 1 out of 2 riders in WBP have BMX background.
  • 4 0
 Why is Henry asking the questions? He should riding that damn park!
  • 3 0
 It's OK, I'm sure living so close to it he's ridden it loads of times before, I mean, you'd be an idiot not to.... /s
  • 3 0
 Henry is really good at this. Please have him do more “man on the street” style stuff!
  • 3 0
 of course the boost monster is on the list
  • 6 5
 I also can't get real MTB shoes to grip as well as Vans but I thought it was a light rider thing. Just wish Vans made a pair with toe protection.
  • 2 0
 Semi big, with just the tip! was not what she said..
  • 1 0
 Video only… with auto play to boot! This will go over well.
  • 1 0
 The boostmaster!!
  • 1 0
 BOOSTMONSTER





