Video: Monster T’s & Singlespeed’s | 4 Unique Bikes From Whistler Opening Day
May 22, 2023
by
Henry Quinney
11 Comments
From 300mm travel Marzocchi Super Monster T forks to burly hardtails, Whistler Bike Park opening day had it all. I spoke to some of the locals to find out what they were riding for "Whismas".
Videos
Daily Driver Bike Checks
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
0
browner
(51 mins ago)
I enjoyed the pictures of all the bikes from this year
[Reply]
5
0
fartymarty
(58 mins ago)
1 out of 2 riders in WBP have BMX background.
[Reply]
4
0
Philrattlehead
(1 hours ago)
Why is Henry asking the questions? He should riding that damn park!
[Reply]
3
0
bigtim
(29 mins ago)
It's OK, I'm sure living so close to it he's ridden it loads of times before, I mean, you'd be an idiot not to.... /s
[Reply]
3
0
plustiresaintdead
(32 mins ago)
Henry is really good at this. Please have him do more “man on the street” style stuff!
[Reply]
3
0
b6graham
(1 hours ago)
of course the boost monster is on the list
[Reply]
6
5
nowthatsdoomage
(1 hours ago)
I also can't get real MTB shoes to grip as well as Vans but I thought it was a light rider thing. Just wish Vans made a pair with toe protection.
[Reply]
2
0
wberesford
(16 mins ago)
Semi big, with just the tip! was not what she said..
[Reply]
1
0
TheR
(20 mins ago)
Video only… with auto play to boot! This will go over well.
[Reply]
1
0
Muggsly
(58 mins ago)
The boostmaster!!
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(55 mins ago)
BOOSTMONSTER
[Reply]
11 Comments