Video: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019 Race Recap w/ Ben Cathro

Sep 2, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  



Ben Cathro breaks down all the action from Mont-Sainte-Anne and interviews the stand out performers from the day.


Presented by Five Ten
Comments

  • 2 0
 Was standing at the rock garden for Theo's crash, so brutal! Very lucky to walk away with nothing broken.
  • 2 0
 this defeat was really difficult for Pierron to digest. Next weekend he will be crazy to win that one
  • 1 0
 This was a Ben’s selfie!
  • 1 0
 What happened to Vergier?
  • 7 0
 He clipped his fucking pedal and went over the fucking handlebars near the top of the track apparently.
  • 1 0
 @murfio: f*ck... that's f*cking f*cked up!

