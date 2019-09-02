Pinkbike.com
Video: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019 Race Recap w/ Ben Cathro
Sep 2, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro breaks down all the action from Mont-Sainte-Anne and interviews the stand out performers from the day.
Videos
Amaury Pierron
Ben Cathro
Tracey Hannah
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Champs 2019
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
norcorider121
(1 hours ago)
Was standing at the rock garden for Theo's crash, so brutal! Very lucky to walk away with nothing broken.
[Reply]
2
0
MarcoPereira
(27 mins ago)
this defeat was really difficult for Pierron to digest. Next weekend he will be crazy to win that one
[Reply]
1
0
bikegreece
(1 hours ago)
This was a Ben’s selfie!
[Reply]
1
0
Ktsurfer
(42 mins ago)
What happened to Vergier?
[Reply]
7
0
murfio
(38 mins ago)
He clipped his fucking pedal and went over the fucking handlebars near the top of the track apparently.
[Reply]
1
0
Dropthedebt
(5 mins ago)
@murfio
: f*ck... that's f*cking f*cked up!
[Reply]
