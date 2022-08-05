Video: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup Course Preview

Aug 5, 2022
by Raphael Auclair  

Team Pivot Cycles - OTE takes you on a lap of their home World Cup in Mont-St-Anne, Canada! A classic World Cup is back after missing the last two years!

2 Comments

 I love how technical that track is, more technical than some enduro tracks in other parts of the world
 The technical sections are ✌





