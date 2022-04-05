close
Video: More BMX Carnage from Swampfest 2022

Apr 5, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Fireworks, alligators, mud and some BMX thrown in for good measure.



Posted In:
Videos BMX


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Everything about this screams Florida. And I’m from Florida. I can feel the mosquitos, and smell the rain water lol. Looks like a rad time though.
  • 1 0
 I got as far as seeing them drag an incapacitated alligator out of a van and stopped watching. Cruel, cowardly and not funny. Say what you want about gators killing and eating people, but they don't make a fucking game out of it and then post it online. PB should be boycotting this shite.
  • 3 0
 Probably a lot of people with BMX backgrounds, in the background.
  • 1 0
 I love that you can legally buy the biggest fucking mortar without a license here! Spyder is literally an hour from my house, wish I could've gone!

