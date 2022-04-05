close
Video: More BMX Carnage from Swampfest 2022
Apr 5, 2022
by
James Smurthwaite
Fireworks, alligators, mud and some BMX thrown in for good measure.
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
Dnpbakon
(15 mins ago)
Everything about this screams Florida. And I’m from Florida. I can feel the mosquitos, and smell the rain water lol. Looks like a rad time though.
[Reply]
1
0
IamDave
(0 mins ago)
I got as far as seeing them drag an incapacitated alligator out of a van and stopped watching. Cruel, cowardly and not funny. Say what you want about gators killing and eating people, but they don't make a fucking game out of it and then post it online. PB should be boycotting this shite.
[Reply]
3
0
CFR94
(19 mins ago)
Probably a lot of people with BMX backgrounds, in the background.
[Reply]
1
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(7 mins ago)
I love that you can legally buy the biggest fucking mortar without a license here! Spyder is literally an hour from my house, wish I could've gone!
[Reply]
