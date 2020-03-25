Video: More Prototype Failures in Another Episode of 'We Develop a Bike Frame'

The changes to the yoke which had shown a fatigue fracture during the first test bench attempt. All test bikes will now be converted to the new chainstays which also includes the kinematics update.

The assembled frame ready for the next round on the test bench at EFBE

The samples were taken for hardness testing allow an insight into the inside of the frame. Unfortunately, the hardness test itself did not give us any clarity - maybe we had simply spent too much time and the material itself has hardened further.