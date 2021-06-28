Video: More Raw Footage from EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

The second outing for the pro racers at Met Helmets EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino eclipsed the drama of the first to produce one of the most exciting races to date.



Things got off to an electrifying start when a storm rolled in just ahead of the top men and women dropping into the Pro Stage on Friday night. With extra points on offer it was all to play for, but with the fastest women experiencing the worst of the rain, the natural order of things was shaken up right out the start gate. — Enduro World Series