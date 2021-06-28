Video: More Raw Footage from EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Jun 28, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

With racing wrapped up for the first two rounds of the EWS check out some more raw footage from the second race of the week.


bigquotesThe second outing for the pro racers at Met Helmets EWS Val Di Fassa Trentino eclipsed the drama of the first to produce one of the most exciting races to date.

Things got off to an electrifying start when a storm rolled in just ahead of the top men and women dropping into the Pro Stage on Friday night. With extra points on offer it was all to play for, but with the fastest women experiencing the worst of the rain, the natural order of things was shaken up right out the start gate. Enduro World Series


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
94288 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
79454 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
76586 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
68394 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
59401 views
Video: Spectator Causes Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
48356 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
46061 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
41264 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Raw always feels better

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008379
Mobile Version of Website