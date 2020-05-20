Video: More Treacherous Lockdown Skinnies & Rooftop Lines with Brendan Fairclough

May 20, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesThe lockdown rampage Danny Macaskill line got the better of us last time so we had to come back and conquer it with no dabs!! One of the most elaborate home Rampage builds yet with the Land Rover defender and the van all involved in the fun. Hope you enjoy it? Loving filming this series for you guys. Seems to be the only time I get to ride my mountain bike. Hoping lockdown will be over soon and we can go shred with our friends.Brendan Fairclough


Posted In:
Videos Brendan Fairclough


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
125392 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
44156 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
43369 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
42723 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
42092 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
41954 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
41126 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
35538 views

1 Comment

  • 2 1
 “NOTICE: Mountain biking irresponsibly during the COVID-19 pandemic puts you and others at risk. Avoid group rides and traveling to other communities. Please follow all local health authority directives.”

No one got the memo apparently

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008383
Mobile Version of Website