Video: More Treacherous Lockdown Skinnies & Rooftop Lines with Brendan Fairclough

The lockdown rampage Danny Macaskill line got the better of us last time so we had to come back and conquer it with no dabs!! One of the most elaborate home Rampage builds yet with the Land Rover defender and the van all involved in the fun. Hope you enjoy it? Loving filming this series for you guys. Seems to be the only time I get to ride my mountain bike. Hoping lockdown will be over soon and we can go shred with our friends. — Brendan Fairclough