Video: More Utah Freeriding with Dylan Stark, Reed Boggs and Brandon Wilson

Apr 11, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis is part 2 of the weekend trip I took to Utah with Brandon Wilson to go ride mountain bikes in Virgin, Utah at the old Redbull Rampage sites. This video starts off with ripping 110 cc pit bikes in the coolest area I've ever had a chance to ride dirtbikes in Utah, Reed Boggs showed us around the desert and we rode some really rad terrain and even got to check out the 2019 Rampage zone with 110s. After riding 110s all day the next day we woke up early and headed to an old rampage zone from 2012 before the wind picked up, I had a goal this trip to spin a flat drop with my downhill bike and Brandon had a goal to hit a big drop. Reed took us to the spots to get it done, Click play and see what goes down! The spots are crazy out here and hard to find, Much thanks to Reed Boggs for showing us around. We end the trip ripping more pitbikes with Ethan Nell, Reed and other homies! Huge thanks to Brad for driving and all the food, Thank you Cyle for helping film. Can't wait for another trip! Subscribe for more videos! Dylan Stark



