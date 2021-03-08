Video: Morgane Charre & Emilie Siegenthaler Rip Through the Trails of Crans Montana

bigquotesBikes. They've taken me across the world. Introduced me to people and communities. Given me health, motivation, and a way of life; they make me truly happy. It's thanks to mountain biking that I know Emilie, my friend and teammate: we share the same devotion to the sport and everything it represents. That's why we jump at any opportunity to explore new mountains and trails together. There is nothing better than pedaling, pushing and hiking up a mountain, then floating back down, turning, pumping, drifting, jumping, enjoying the moment with someone who shares your same passion.Morgane Charre


22 Comments

  • 14 0
 Valais / Wallis is a dream place in Europe for riding, and it's sunny 300 days a year Wink
  • 3 0
 true !..I read that before, so made plans for EWS in Zermatt last year, spent 5 beautiful days there until friday before the race..... froze my ass & hands and rode on snow/mud.. It could have been worse I guess, it was 2020..
  • 11 0
 I have always been a fan of Siegenthaler. And this video should have been longer!
  • 2 0
 Same, she and Morgane are so rad, loved the vid. Should be a great setting for an EWS.
  • 6 0
 Fabulous and inspiring video that... i SOOOOOO need to get back out to a mountain !!!! The feeling of excitement is just building up more and more... the hills of Berkshire, well, they're only slight blips.... being in a mountain range, it's inspiring !
  • 2 1
 Well, I assume that the hills of Berkshire aren’t full of snow at least? Mountains are nice, but we had a ton of snow this year, so it will take a while before everything is melted and you can actually ride there... (I don’t like skiing, so I’m rooting for an early Spring).
  • 1 0
 @cvoc: C'mon.. we have dry weather for the past 2 weeks. Blauen Berg is calling. Can't you hear?
  • 8 0
 Makes me even more excited to race in Crans Montana. Nice one ladies!
  • 8 1
 Nice video but the intro with the voice over is a bit cliche...
  • 10 0
 Yeah greatest respect to the riders and their skills, but that inspirational wind-up at the start of the video is cheesy-af, I get all "Aren't y'all just hocking bikes? I don't need a life coach or pep talk, show me the riding"
  • 4 0
 not just "a bit" cliche
but done very very nicely
  • 3 0
 Great riding, made me want to go there. Only complaint was that the clips were so short they'd frequently cut out just as things were looking interesting. My attention span may be short, but I can handle 10-15 seconds on a good day.
  • 4 0
 Wonderful video! great job Aleiko Studio and amazing riding ladies, makes me want to go out and ride, too!
  • 3 0
 I saw that ridge line and thought.... ah ha, thats Crans Montana... its a pretty epic line, good stuff Ladies. epic riding.
  • 1 0
 Stunning
  • 1 0
 Great video. Does anyone know which trails they were riding. Covid travel gods permitting Crans is on our holiday itinerary this summer
  • 3 0
 That was brilliant!
  • 1 0
 If your child has a talent and needs a little guidance you should help them pursue it!! The world is their oyster!!
  • 1 0
 That was pretty rad. Nice work ladies.
  • 1 1
 I really liked that. One of the better filmed videos in recent memory.
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah ladies!
  • 1 0
 Geeze this was good.

