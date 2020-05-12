Video: Morgane Charre Shreds Enduro Trails Deep in the Swiss Alps

Valais Canton is full of amazing places to ride. Martigny and Verbier trails to Zermatt, through Crans Montana and Saint Luc Bike parks - there are also many bike-friendly hiking trails on every mountain accessible by lifts, buses, or pedaling. The playground is infinite. And with 2,000 hours of sunshine per year, Valais Canton never disappoints. — Morgane Charre

Valais Canton is my favorite destination in Switzerland. It's always sunny and there are all kinds of trails, from flowy to really technical. Verbier and Crans Montana are my favorites in the area. — Morgane Charre

Deep in the Swiss Alps, Morgane Charre transcends time - and the trail - on the Firebird. From her home in France, the newest member of Pivot Factory Racing takes us to a rugged and hidden corner of our mountain biking Universe.In Southwest Switzerland on the French and Italian border, across the valley from Zermatt lies one of Morgane Charre’s favorite destinations: Valais Canton. There are more than 46 summits over 4,000m height in Valais, including the Matterhorn. It's also home of the longest glacier in Europe: Aletsch (24km long). The climate is dry, making for great riding all year round.Valais has a strong mountain biking culture. Most inhabitants are outdoorsy people and many of them are mountain biking in the summer and skiing in the winter. Women and men of every age are really into riding, allowing them to explore the majestic mountains around the area.In 2019, Valais was the host of EWS finals in Zermatt as well as the XC Marathon World Championships. There is a strong racing culture in Switzerland and Swiss Cycling has proposed a first of its kind project to organize all seven 2015 World Championship MTB events in Valais Canton: XC, DH, Enduro, Marathon, Pumptrack, Short Track, and E-bike.