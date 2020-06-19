Video: Morgane Jonnier Explores Isola With Her New Peugeot eMTB

Press Release: Peugeot3 riders, 3 spots, 1 e-Bike: PEUGEOT eM01 FS
Every rider of the Peugeot Cycles Team captured a video in a spot of her or his own choice, in her or his own style! The PEUGEOT eM01 FS launches this summer. In this first video, filmmaker Bastian Hubert captures Morgane Jonnier on the heights of Isola 2000: good riding in the mountains, beautiful landscapes and a "trip discovery" atmosphere as Morgane likes them. To follow soon Nicolas Lau on his Alsatian lands in big attack mode and technical riding with Jean-Roch Vecten in Champagne (France).
The e M01 FS was developed in-house as the flagship of the eMTB range at Peugeot. It is high performance, efficient, and playful. The focus was on the suspension kinematics in collaboration with Antitode Solutions, as well as the geometry of the bike frame, enabling strong rides. This bike is assembled in France in Romilly sur Seine in the Cycleurope factory.
Its Rock Shox suspension is adapted to the bike with a front travel of 170 mm and a rear travel of 160 mm, its Bosch Gen 4 engine is high performance, its Hutchinson tires are eMTB specific… and on the «Team» version of the bike, the Sram AXS group for brakes and transmission make it a hub of technology!
More info at cycles.peugeot.fr
