Video: Morgane Jonnier Hits a Huge Road Gap in 'Overcome'

Nov 21, 2022
by Rossignol Bikes  

Words: Rossignol

Between enduro and freeride, Morgane Jonnier faces her fears and steps out of her comfort zone. After a day of riding and the advice of Kevin Kalkoff, she was able to climb this mountain to cross this ocean: the road gap of Mount Veyrier. Only a few seconds, allowing it to settle permanently in the European gravity scene

bigquotesI am excited to present you with this project, which was selected at the High Five Film Festival. I’ve always wanted to do this jump. It is such a huge gap that I never thought I could do it. It was so intimidating! I found my path during the process with Kevin. In the end, I told myself that I have legs and arms like the rider who jumped the gap. I did it and am so pumped! Stay tuned on my Youtube; I am keen to present more projects like this.Morgane Jonnier








The Rossignol Heretic: The perfect rig for this project.

Camera & Edit : Pierre Henni
Photos : Paul Humbert

Presented by : Rossignol, Hutchison

