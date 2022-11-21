Video: Morgane Jonnier Hits a Huge Road Gap in 'Overcome'

Words: Rossignol
Between enduro and freeride, Morgane Jonnier faces her fears and steps out of her comfort zone. After a day of riding and the advice of Kevin Kalkoff, she was able to climb this mountain to cross this ocean: the road gap of Mount Veyrier. Only a few seconds, allowing it to settle permanently in the European gravity scene
|I am excited to present you with this project, which was selected at the High Five Film Festival. I’ve always wanted to do this jump. It is such a huge gap that I never thought I could do it. It was so intimidating! I found my path during the process with Kevin. In the end, I told myself that I have legs and arms like the rider who jumped the gap. I did it and am so pumped! Stay tuned on my Youtube; I am keen to present more projects like this.—Morgane Jonnier
The Rossignol Heretic: The perfect rig for this project.
Camera & Edit : Pierre Henni
Photos : Paul Humbert Presented by : Rossignol, Hutchison
