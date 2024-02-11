Video: Motherhood & Mountain Biking in 'Kelly'

Feb 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesKelly-Jayne Collinge has been riding off road since 2015, and in that time, has been nothing but a positive force for inclusion, equity, and opportunities. She’s the first person to say yes and, more importantly, the first person to say “no, that isn’t right”. The adventures she undertakes have left everyone breathless and more than a little envious, but those come her way purely by her being one of the most hard-working, genuine, and authentic people you’re likely to meet.

In 2020, when she became pregnant with her son Atlas, the anxiety of impending motherhood weighed heavily. This wasn’t helped by the desertion of brands and relationships that she had worked earnestly to cultivate. Ambassadors exist to promote their brands, but brands also need to champion their people. In this regard, some more-than fumbled. Some of her sponsors showed their true colours by treating pregnancy as an illness instead of leaning into the miraculous and life-changing wonder that it is.

Her embrace of motherhood combined with her pre-existing love of cycling has grown in parallel with Atlas. As he’s become more mobile, the adventures have become even longer-legged, including multiple bike-packing overnighters and shotgun-seat pump track visits. Kelly highlights that the information for new female cyclists is severely lacking; let alone pregnant ones or new mothers. The relatively recent creation of accessible routes and women-only riding groups has been a huge boon and certainly helped Kelly step into her new chapter of life with renewed confidence, or at least a little less trepidation.

A movie by Liam Iggins. Produced by Cotic Bikes. Supported by komoot and Velocio. komoot


Posted In:
Videos Cotic


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,928 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Bella Naughton Joins KHS Racing] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
206706 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
66703 views
Must Watch: 'Afterlife' with Brandon Semenuk
44386 views
Burning Question: Where Do Wheel Component Manufacturers Stand on Tire Inserts?
41746 views
9 2024 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
36305 views
Gwin Racing Added to 2024 UCI Team List
35686 views
Slack Randoms: Jackson Goldstone Goes Huge at McGazza Fest, Alternative Uses for Kashima & More
31189 views
Video: Bernard Kerr Testing the Road Gap at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
29476 views

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Positive comment
  • 1 0
 Upvoted.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033763
Mobile Version of Website