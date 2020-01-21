Video: Moto Freeride in Los Angeles with Robbie Maddison & Tyler Bereman

Jan 21, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesTraffic. We’ve all been there—trapped in gridlock, inching along at a snail’s pace, slowly losing our sanity and wishing we could break free. In “Duct Out,” freeride motocross riders Tyler Bereman and Robbie Maddison do exactly that—they escape Los Angeles holiday weekend traffic by parking their truck, hopping on their dirt bikes and ripping through the city landscape to make it their personal playground. They pass iconic landmarks, tear through back alleys and crisscross the LA river aqueduct on their mission to navigate the path less travelled and escape the city’s freeway congestion.

Highlights along the way include the two riders taking a shortcut through the middle of Los Angeles City Hall, built in 1928, Bereman jumping the gap on Upper S. Grand Ave. with lower S. Grand Ave 34 feet below, and Maddison jumping from the 1st Street Bridge down into the Los Angeles River a whopping 46 feet below.

Join Maddo and Tyler for a Southern California freeride like no other in "Duct Out.Red Bull


The Farm Jam organizers just announced that Tyler Bereman will be at the event next month. The Farm Jam combines natural-terrain freestyle motocross, BMX and mountain-bike dirt-jumping.

Posted In:
Videos Motorcycles


15 Comments

  • 12 0
 Dear Redbull, next time just make a 10 second insta clip of the bridge drop, that was boring repetitive drone footage.
  • 10 4
 Fabio does it better without a motor
  • 3 1
 Well I'm a moto rider and a mtb rider and just found this video a snooze fest. boooring....
  • 1 0
 Maddison blows out both wheels on that bridge drop (you can see it at 4:18 ) . Which is f*cking gnarly - no idea how he hung onto that.
  • 3 0
 Wheelies, mostly.
  • 2 0
 Slap on some cranks and pedals, and this would be a mountain bike video.
  • 1 0
 Dirt bikes taking over pinkbike woooooo
  • 1 0
 Those drone shots are unreal.
  • 1 0
 watch out for the needle roost!
  • 1 0
 Nailed that drone shot down the side of City Hall.
  • 1 0
 Meh. Pretty lame imo.
  • 2 2
 Nice E-bikes
  • 2 0
 If Harley Davidson did not screw Alta Motors over, I think youd be pretty impressed. An electric dirtbike is something that some dream of since its quiet as hell, low maintenance, and so simple. Honestly I know you dont care as to what Im saying. Im just mad at Harley for ruining something good. RIP Alta Motors.
  • 1 0
 @chillrider199: X2
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



