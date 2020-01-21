Video: Moto Freeride in Los Angeles with Robbie Maddison & Tyler Bereman

Traffic. We’ve all been there—trapped in gridlock, inching along at a snail’s pace, slowly losing our sanity and wishing we could break free. In “Duct Out,” freeride motocross riders Tyler Bereman and Robbie Maddison do exactly that—they escape Los Angeles holiday weekend traffic by parking their truck, hopping on their dirt bikes and ripping through the city landscape to make it their personal playground. They pass iconic landmarks, tear through back alleys and crisscross the LA river aqueduct on their mission to navigate the path less travelled and escape the city’s freeway congestion.



Highlights along the way include the two riders taking a shortcut through the middle of Los Angeles City Hall, built in 1928, Bereman jumping the gap on Upper S. Grand Ave. with lower S. Grand Ave 34 feet below, and Maddison jumping from the 1st Street Bridge down into the Los Angeles River a whopping 46 feet below.



Join Maddo and Tyler for a Southern California freeride like no other in "Duct Out. — Red Bull