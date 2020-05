This is an ideal day for me; wake up at 5, get loaded up and try to do as many things as possible! We were able to head over the hill to Marysville and ride E-Street MX, my favorite moto track, then hit some secret DH laps, and on the way home get the first ride on a new freeride line that just got created.



Oh, and Aaron Gwin tells me my shock settings from the DH Race Bike Build are rookie numbers and I need to step em up haha. — Cam Zink