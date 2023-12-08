Video: Mountain Bike Advocate Vernon Huffman in 'Soil Searching'

Show your support by donating to Access4bikes and get rewarded with brand-new trails in Marin, or possibly one of two one-of-a-kind, custom-built Specialized S-Works bikes.
In Marin County, the birthplace of mountain biking, Vernon Huffman, the president of Access4bikes and co-founder of the California Mountain Bike Coalition, is not just a force to be reckoned with, but a force both for and of nature. He embodies the epitome of what it means to be a mountain bike advocate. Vernon’s passion for the sport of mountain biking is second to none, but wins for trails come few and far between on the slopes of Mt. Tamalpais.
Yes, as a sport and industry we still have a long way to go to perceive ourselves and be perceived and respected as environmentalists, by die-hard definition.
The time will come when mountain bikers are also chaining themselves to trees to prevent old growth forests from being cut down, or ride through the streets of San Francisco with placards demanding policies to combat climate change.
As modern environmentalists we need to understand that trails don’t occur without any impact in the natural environment. If and when done right, a trail is the very corridor and gateway that allows mountain bikers to connect with nature. How can you appreciate what you can’t access, and how can you to protect and preserve what you don’t appreciate?
Of course, there are times that our stoke level gets the better of us, that makes us holler like wild banshees calling for their mates or whistling like some endangered cockatoos out on a bender. Each species has got its way of expressing excitement.
