VIDEOS

Video: Mountain Bike Helmets vs Hydraulic Press

May 14, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

The Hydraulic Press Guy is back and this time he's turning his attention to helmets. There's probably not much that can be learned scientifically from this (especially as it's a sponsored video from Specialized) but it's still satisfying to watch mountain bike helmets get the crushing treatment.

In the video, he compares a Specialized Ambush (0:45) to a supermarket special helmet (3:30) with a 10-year-old motorbike helmet (4:40) and military helmets (7:30) thrown in for good measure.

Again, take these with a pinch of salt, but the modern mountain bike helmet performs admirably well, only starting to break under a pressure of around 1,500kgs (3,300lbs), the equivalent of a small car resting on top of it. For comparison, the cheap helmet was around 800kgs (1,760lbs). This is hardly a real-world test, and you definitely should not base your next buying decision around it, but it's still interesting to watch what total failure looks like.

Must Read This Week
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
99152 views
Sick Bicycle Co Responds to Anger Over Undelivered Frames
80649 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
77257 views
Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail
60817 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
55607 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
53529 views
Opinion: Why Is Everyone Talking About Seat Tube Angles?
50903 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
50602 views

15 Comments

  • + 12
 How did he put the cabbage back together for subsequent testing though?
  • + 8
 surely this is a case of judging a fish on its ability to climb a tree?
  • + 4
 Not sure a test that would take a billion years is workable.
  • + 2
 @BenPea: Thou shalt climb that tree!
  • + 8
 How depressing
  • + 3
 Ugh. These puns need to be squashed.
  • + 7
 Looks like I'll be wearing a ballistic helmet out in the trails
  • + 2
 Looking forward to see the Enve rims performance at this test.
  • + 1
 Next time I put my head in a hydraulic press I’ll be sure to wear my steel helmet Madder
  • + 0
 please do if you tjink pinkbikes editors are actually saying this is a definitive, scientific test:

'This is hardly a real-world test, and you definitely should not base your next buying decision around it, but it's still interesting to watch what total failure looks like.'
  • + 1
 That was oddly satisfying...
  • + 0
 With all due respect - what a load of crap!!
  • + 2
 with all due respect - no one cares. it was never meant as anything but a bit of fun, thats what the whole hydraulic press channel is, a guy (and sometimes his missus) smushing things in a big press. noone claimed it to be anything but:

'This is hardly a real-world test, and you definitely should not base your next buying decision around it, but it's still interesting to watch what total failure looks like.'
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031939
Mobile Version of Website