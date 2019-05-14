Video: Mountain Bike Helmets vs Hydraulic Press

The Hydraulic Press Guy is back and this time he's turning his attention to helmets. There's probably not much that can be learned scientifically from this (especially as it's a sponsored video from Specialized) but it's still satisfying to watch mountain bike helmets get the crushing treatment.In the video, he compares a Specialized Ambush (0:45) to a supermarket special helmet (3:30) with a 10-year-old motorbike helmet (4:40) and military helmets (7:30) thrown in for good measure.Again, take these with a pinch of salt, but the modern mountain bike helmet performs admirably well, only starting to break under a pressure of around 1,500kgs (3,300lbs), the equivalent of a small car resting on top of it. For comparison, the cheap helmet was around 800kgs (1,760lbs). This is hardly a real-world test, and you definitely should not base your next buying decision around it, but it's still interesting to watch what total failure looks like.