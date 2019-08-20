Video: Mountain Biker Gaps the Tour of Utah Road Race

You gotta just weigh your odds. The fact is that so many road bikers were stoked. An ambulance that was driving by honked and was stoked. In the end, we made way more people happy than we could have upset so it was a win-win for everyone. In the end, I really just wanna inspire people and get people stoked on biking. I wanna do things that people think is rad and even if they don’t wanna do that it gets them stoked and out riding their bikes.