Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton

In what is rapidly becoming an annual tradition, a mountain biker has jumped over the Tour de France peloton. 19-year-old Valentin Anouilh claimed this year's honor as he gapped the yellow jersey on yesterday's stage 10 between Saint-Flour and Albi. The video above has multiple angles of his huck that is pretty sizable at 16 meters.The first rider recorded doing the peloton huck was Dave Watson , who crashed on the landing and was arrested in 2002. Since then, Alexis Bosson and Roman Marandet have both given it a go, while Szymon Godziek backflipped over the Tour de Pologne on a road bike in 2017.Valentin Anouilh isn't the only mountain biker who got some air time at this Tour de France though. Lucas Bruder made it on to the live broadcast as he "led" the race doing a wheelie on Stage 7. Check out that video below: