Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton

Jul 16, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

In what is rapidly becoming an annual tradition, a mountain biker has jumped over the Tour de France peloton. 19-year-old Valentin Anouilh claimed this year's honor as he gapped the yellow jersey on yesterday's stage 10 between Saint-Flour and Albi. The video above has multiple angles of his huck that is pretty sizable at 16 meters.

The first rider recorded doing the peloton huck was Dave Watson, who crashed on the landing and was arrested in 2002. Since then, Alexis Bosson and Roman Marandet have both given it a go, while Szymon Godziek backflipped over the Tour de Pologne on a road bike in 2017.

Valentin Anouilh isn't the only mountain biker who got some air time at this Tour de France though. Lucas Bruder made it on to the live broadcast as he "led" the race doing a wheelie on Stage 7. Check out that video below:



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Tour De France


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
109826 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
92657 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
63990 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
63134 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
60221 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
57613 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
53008 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Midpoint
46197 views

7 Comments

  • + 11
 My favorite part of the tour de france every year. Also the only part of tour de france i watch.
  • + 8
 The boring old man in me wonders what would happen if he binned it into the group. How many riders would he take out, what would the financial cost be to the teams and organiser?
Hugely unlikely, im not even sure how he could (tyre gives up on the take off ramp?), but still.
Thats how the great MTB/Roadie wars of the 41st millenium are started.
  • + 1
 Spectacular! Next year, someone could drop right in front of the peloton and lead the way! I will happily crowdfund for the commercial mafia fee.
  • + 1
 backflip on a road bike over Tour de Pologne www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8TLp2t8bJI
  • + 1
 Well done! Not quite as OG as Watson, but at least he managed to keep his pants on.

youtu.be/V1YlFQVTBuI
  • + 1
 With sponsors and all, is it officially sanctioned and "legal"? Without the outlaw angle it loses a lot.
  • + 2
 I'm so glad this is a thing.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031676
Mobile Version of Website