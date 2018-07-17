VIDEOS

Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over Tour de France Peloton

Jul 17, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

This morning, a mountain biker jumped over the lycra-clad peloton of the Tour de France, as the riders climbed up the Montée du Plateau des Glières on Stage 10 of the race. You can watch the clip here.

It's not the first time a mountain biker has jumped over the Tour de France peloton. In 2002, Dave Watson gapped over the riders as they were climbing the Col du Galibier, and in 2013 a French mountain biker did the same thing on another section of the route.


Dave Watson

Filmed by Emeric Caron

30 Comments

  • + 20
 It's only a matter of time before some Jerry wrecks attempting this, takes out the Peloton, and makes a bad name for freeride.
  • + 0
 Redbull should get in on it and do whip off/ gap jump over the Peloton contest next year! That would be rad!
  • + 4
 freeride has a good name? thought it was just a bunch of punks Smile
  • + 0
 .....but think of the view count!!!
  • + 10
 Is he throwing a sui though??
  • + 1
 Dang straight.
  • + 1
 That’s old school.
  • + 5
 Dave Watson is the original, plus he's still the only one who sent it dirt-to-dirt. So, even though he crashed, the rest of these guys are just posers.
  • + 1
 Plus he got arrested for it =)
  • + 3
 Damn right, NWD4 with the behind the scenes was killer! Not to mention his gap FROM 2002 is way gnarlier than the two more recent editions! Dave-o wins
  • + 7
 I see them all as a tribute to Watson and what freeride meant to us as a community back in the day, while still embracing the freeride mentality today.
If you’re gonna call these guys posers, seeing as there’s only ever been a handful to actually jump the tour, you better be willing to fly your ass to France and send it yourself...
  • + 1
 plus Watsons was just the gnarliest of the drops too!
  • + 1
 did Watson paint his name underneath the gap? It pretty clearly says WATSON right there..
  • + 1
 if he had the suspension of today... probably would've rode it out no problem and kept on truckin
  • + 1
 Just heard Chris Froome is going to jump the Hot Seat at Rampage this year...
  • + 1
 Didn't someone do that on a roadbike last year?
  • + 4
 Simon Godziek
  • + 1
 I think it was Szymon Godziek who backflipped over the Tour de Pologne! But it was a RedBull thing
  • + 1
 @cristouf: Here's the video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8TLp2t8bJI
  • + 0
 Would have been sweet to step it up and jump over them using a tandem dh bike.
  • + 2
 It wasn't me.
  • + 1
 Is is ok to say that it was “dope”? Or will I get banned...?
  • + 2
 we need more of these
  • + 0
 honestly I dont see the point in jumping over a bunch of asthma sufferers and drug abusers
  • + 1
 Life status.....LEGEND!
  • + 1
 Legends
  • + 0
 When Lance Armstrong takes it too far.
  • + 0
 That takes some real balls, thus Lance is out Frown sorry cheater one nut.
  • + 0
 Again?
  • - 1
 HO HUM

