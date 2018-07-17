Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over Tour de France Peloton

This morning, a mountain biker jumped over the lycra-clad peloton of the Tour de France, as the riders climbed up the Montée du Plateau des Glières on Stage 10 of the race. You can watch the clip here
.
It's not the first time a mountain biker has jumped over the Tour de France peloton. In 2002, Dave Watson gapped over the riders as they were climbing the Col du Galibier, and in 2013 a French mountain biker did the same thing on another section of the route. Dave WatsonFilmed by Emeric Caron
