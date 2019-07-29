Pinkbike.com
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
Jul 29, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Arben Kuqi was riding his bike in the Sharr Mountains in the Kosovo region when he came across a mama bear with two little cubs on the trail. He says the mama bear started to be very aggressive and he felt lucky to escape.
11 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
fowlero
(15 mins ago)
Wait what, were they sharing the bike or something then skidaddled out of there ASAP with the two of them on the one bike? I'm so confused
[Reply]
+ 2
drewandnotu
(6 mins ago)
I'm really confused about what the hell is going on there.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(3 mins ago)
me too...wtf?
[Reply]
+ 2
thetrailpup
(20 mins ago)
Dont say it.... "That was un'bear'ably close."
[Reply]
+ 1
Lankycrank
(12 mins ago)
Incredipawl footage. Encountering a furocious beast totally bruins your ride.
[Reply]
+ 2
neil1234
(19 mins ago)
barely missed him
[Reply]
+ 1
Madtown
(17 mins ago)
I could barely watch this, nerve racking.
[Reply]
+ 1
ChrisW23
(16 mins ago)
How did he escape? ‘Quite easily, bearly an inconvenience’
[Reply]
+ 1
lazyname
(7 mins ago)
Pun fail unless you spell it Bearly.
[Reply]
+ 1
gravitysucks53
(4 mins ago)
Cub on guys....
[Reply]
+ 0
Buter
(14 mins ago)
Y'all are un-bear-able..
[Reply]
