Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs

Jul 29, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Arben Kuqi was riding his bike in the Sharr Mountains in the Kosovo region when he came across a mama bear with two little cubs on the trail. He says the mama bear started to be very aggressive and he felt lucky to escape.

11 Comments

  • + 8
 Wait what, were they sharing the bike or something then skidaddled out of there ASAP with the two of them on the one bike? I'm so confused
  • + 2
 I'm really confused about what the hell is going on there.
  • + 1
 me too...wtf?
  • + 2
 Dont say it.... "That was un'bear'ably close."
  • + 1
 Incredipawl footage. Encountering a furocious beast totally bruins your ride.
  • + 2
 barely missed him
  • + 1
 I could barely watch this, nerve racking.
  • + 1
 How did he escape? ‘Quite easily, bearly an inconvenience’
  • + 1
 Pun fail unless you spell it Bearly.
  • + 1
 Cub on guys....
  • + 0
 Y'all are un-bear-able..

