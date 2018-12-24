VIDEOS

Video: Something Different From Award-Winning MTB Film 'Till the Last Breath'

Dec 24, 2018
by ANVILfilms  
Till the Last Breath

by ANVILfilms
bigquotesWhen I started filming video „Till the Last Breath“ I wasn’t expecting that it would turn out to be my best work of this year. It all started with the idea to film a MTB video with my 89 years old grandfather who is the person I admire the most for his attitude to life.Pavol Medovic (Anvil Films)

I came up with the story of the video while listening to a great song from Aurora – Winter Bird which I heard countless times. Next step was to introduce the idea to my family and especially to my grandfather. After their approval, there was nothing in my way.

Enjoying some time with my grandfather.

Walter Bistika doing his favourite hobby
My grandfather was a passionate photographer
photo by Walter Bistika
His main focus was on pictures of nature


First riding was shot with my friend Lubos Stano from Revúca who rode his DH bike on his local trails. From time to time it started to rain but in the end we had enough material for the downhill part.





Filming dirt jump was something new for me but I was really looking forward to it. Hugo Robenek from Czech Republic took the opportunity to show his wicked riding style. One evening we met at a local dirt jump park in Kateřinice and filmed all the riding at sunset.





The hardest part of all was to film enduro. I was filming myself and I wanted all the shots to be filmed at sunrise or sunset and high in the mountains. You can imagine that it was more than once that I was hiking for three hours and no trace of the sun so I returned home with zero footage. Weather in the mountains is unpredictable. Most of the time I went alone and it gave me a lot of time to think about life. I am thankful for these moments even if the weather was bad, I was getting cold and a bit scared of the dark.

Andrej Grznar from Ewia production came to help me with the enduro part.

After the editing was done, I sent the video to a competition in Poland – MTB Film Festival 2018 presented by KROSS. The festival took place in cinema Kijow Centrum in Kraków at 29th of November. It was great to see the video on such a big screen and it was even greater to take the win.

MTB Film festival

MTB Film festival


In the end, I would like to thank my grandfather not only for acting but also for teaching me how to be a better person.

Video and photography by ANVIL Films
Additional photography by EWIA
In the main role: Walter Bistika
Riders (in order of appearance): Pavol Medovic, Hugo Robenek, Lubos Stano

3 Comments

  • + 3
 perfect, such a great work behind the movie... I am proud finally I saw something special from Slovakia Smile
  • + 1
 Great !!!
  • + 1
 Nice!

Post a Comment



