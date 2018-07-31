VIDEOS

Video: Mountain Biking Around Eastern Canada's Québec City - Episode 1

Jul 31, 2018
by Gabriel Gakwaya  

Ride Québec City is a 4-part mini series showcasing the riding in and around the Québec City Area. This is episode 1, filmed at Empire 47 ÉcoSentier.

Located near the idyllic Lac-Delage, Empire 47 ÉcoSentiers is one of the newest addition to the ever-growing offer of mountain bike trails in the Québec City Area. Fun fact, Empire 47 ÉcoSentiers is known as the biggest winter fat bike center in Canada!

Before heading out for a proper video shoot, I’d heard many great things about the zone, mainly about how accessible some trails are and how beginners and experts can find their fit. I even read that the Haute Valkyrie, rated as a “Pro Line” on Trailforks.com, had a kind of a “Squamish feel” to it. That was enough to assemble the crew and go check it out for ourselves.

The trail network is well laid out, with an easy loop connecting most of the trails. A dedicated climbing trail, the Montée de lait, makes it relatively easy to earn your descents.

A new trail named Queue de Castor had just officially opened before our visit, The trail is an easy one, offering a beautiful scenery.

Old growth scenary Qu bec City style.
In Qu bec you ll find plenty of random sandy soils thanks to the last ice age. Too much of it and it s a trail builder nightmare but just the right amount and it s an all you can eat gold buffet.
Riding Queue de Castor at Empire 47 EcoSentier, in the Quebec City Area

From the top of the climbing trail, the easiest way down is by the Kamasutrail, a true intermediate trail featuring a rather narrow passage between 2 glacial erratics, great dirt, many berms and lots of fun.

The Kamasutrail has it s own Gibraltar
Elbows in, not out... There are plenty of scratches on both side of these rocks!

Another fresh addition to the network is a trail named Pad Religion, rated difficult. Built mainly by Patrick Dorion, some say he listened mainly to Bad Religion while digging the trail, hence the name.

Nic about to make short work of this steep chute on top of Pad Religion.
More rock rolling in Pad Religion.
A trail named after Bad Religon? We think it's a good sign!

Our last destination was Haute Valkyrie, the trail with the “Squamish feel”. Having not ridden in Squamish lately, I cannot confirm if it’s true or not, but I can say it’s definitely an amazing trail. Big props to the builder, Jeff Tardif, for carving out this gem literally on top of massive rocks.

I took some creative thinking to build a trail there.

The bottom section of the Haute Valkyrie is all about commitment

That s just such a nice feature.

Mid way through the Haute Valkyrie.

Just a short 30 minute drive away from Québec City, Empire 47 does seem to have something for everyone. And rumors has it that this young trail center is also working on a development plan with Gravity Logic, which sounds promising!

Our next stop will be at Vallée Bras-du-Nord, to discover what locals called a “Full Neilson”!

Visit the high-res gallery for more images.




Need to plan a trip to the area?
Visit quebecmountainbike.com.


4 Comments

  • + 1
 Quebec is finally getting the attention it deserves! Its finally becoming a mountain bikers destination!
  • + 1
 Good grief that haute valkerye trail is rowdy as crap
  • + 1
 Wow great pics! Never heard of this place before.
  • + 1
 Looks so good

