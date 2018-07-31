Video: Mountain Biking Around Eastern Canada's Québec City - Episode 1

Riding Queue de Castor at Empire 47 EcoSentier, in the Quebec City Area

Elbows in, not out... There are plenty of scratches on both side of these rocks!

A trail named after Bad Religon? We think it's a good sign!



Ride Québec City is a 4-part mini series showcasing the riding in and around the Québec City Area. This is episode 1, filmed at Empire 47 ÉcoSentier.Located near the idyllic Lac-Delage, Empire 47 ÉcoSentiers is one of the newest addition to the ever-growing offer of mountain bike trails in the Québec City Area. Fun fact, Empire 47 ÉcoSentiers is known as the biggest winter fat bike center in Canada!Before heading out for a proper video shoot, I’d heard many great things about the zone, mainly about how accessible some trails are and how beginners and experts can find their fit. I even read that the Haute Valkyrie, rated as a “Pro Line” on Trailforks.com, had a kind of a “Squamish feel” to it. That was enough to assemble the crew and go check it out for ourselves.The trail network is well laid out, with an easy loop connecting most of the trails. A dedicated climbing trail, the Montée de lait, makes it relatively easy to earn your descents.A new trail named Queue de Castor had just officially opened before our visit, The trail is an easy one, offering a beautiful scenery.From the top of the climbing trail, the easiest way down is by the Kamasutrail, a true intermediate trail featuring a rather narrow passage between 2 glacial erratics, great dirt, many berms and lots of fun.Another fresh addition to the network is a trail named Pad Religion, rated difficult. Built mainly by Patrick Dorion, some say he listened mainly to Bad Religion while digging the trail, hence the name.Our last destination was Haute Valkyrie, the trail with the “Squamish feel”. Having not ridden in Squamish lately, I cannot confirm if it’s true or not, but I can say it’s definitely an amazing trail. Big props to the builder, Jeff Tardif, for carving out this gem literally on top of massive rocks.Just a short 30 minute drive away from Québec City, Empire 47 does seem to have something for everyone. And rumors has it that this young trail center is also working on a development plan with Gravity Logic, which sounds promising!Our next stop will be at Vallée Bras-du-Nord, to discover what locals called a “Full Neilson”!