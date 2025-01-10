Video: Mountain Biking Costa Rica, British Columbia, Arizona & More in 2024 for 'Underexposed'

Underexposed is a self-shot and produced series of documentary short-films by Pivot Cycles athlete Brice Shirbach. The series is dedicated to showcasing mountain bike advocacy and stewardship while exploring trails across the globe. Join Brice as he explores the relationship between community and trails.

2024 was a banner year for Underexposed

COSTA RICA

SUNSHINE COAST, BC

MOUNT GRAHAM, AZ

MARQUETTE, MI

LAC BEAUPORT, QC

FERNIE, BC

WALKER COUNTY, GA

, seeing the first bit of international travel for the series, and providing a deeper look into the connective power that comes from trail access and bikes. From the jungles of Costa Rica, to the sky islands of southeastern Arizona, to the loamy paradise of Coastal BC, and so much more, we explored amazing trails and met with the even more amazing people responsible for them, and continue to be amazed by the legacies being built around the world by mountain bikers. Join us for a look back at some of the best moments from 2024 as well as a glimpse at what lies ahead for the series in 2025."Time and patience. Simply getting around in Costa Rica requires both those things. Costa Rica is a country that is half the size of the State of Vermont, but it can take hours to cover even short distances, which speaks to the challenges facing the infrastructure in this otherwise stunning country. Getting trails built here will require time and patience as well. In a country famous for its biodiversity—6% of the planet’s wildlife and flora call Costa Rica home—access to public lands for recreating on two wheels requires plenty of patience, time, and diligence. Costa Rica might be small, but it already boasts some legitimately world class trails with more undoubtedly on the way as mountain biking continues to raise eyebrows and gain momentum in this Central American paradise.""The trails throughout the Sunshine Coast are indeed piling up, from as far north at Powell River and the incredible work being done on Mount Mahony, to the world class freeride bike park that is Coast Gravity, to the miles upon miles of variety available throughout the southern coast, the region as a whole has more than enough trails available to satisfy riders of all stripes. The challenge for Chris and the rest of the CMBTA moving forward is navigating the murky waters of land management to get many of the longstanding trails that have been loved for years above board so-to-speak. While digging has always been a celebrated element within the mountain bike space, advocacy is almost certainly far less sexy a pursuit, but one that Chris and others clearly see as equally important. Despite its thankless nature, for Chris, the motivation behind the effort is quite simple.""Safford and the rest of Graham County are not what many would consider to be 'outdoorsy' communities, despite the incredible natural resources that exist throughout the region. This is a mining community through and through, so extraction is the name of the game. For now. That won't last forever, and of course my hope as well as the hopes of groups of SDMB is that it won't be long before more mellow and beginner-friendly trails begin to pop up in town so that locals can begin to get a taste for life on the trail and begin the shift away from their reliance on mining. For now, the rest of us are free to daydream about that massive mountain looming large in the background of virtually every image that comes from Safford. In a part of the world where the hunt for precious metals reigns supreme, it's worth noting that a very different kind of gold awaits those who are looking for adventure up on Mount Graham.""'You know, having grown up here,' she says after a thoughtful pause while perched trailside above Marquette. 'I don’t take it for granted. I don’t think a lot of people realize just how special this place is. We can step outside of our doors from practically anywhere in town and you’re within half a mile of feeling like you’re really immersed in the woods. We don’t have real mountains, but we’ve got the lake, and rivers, and some decent terrain that is pretty special here. The exposure to nature here is really unique in the midwest.'”"Over the last 5 years, SDM have been averaging an additional 10 km of new trail annually, which includes the new Maelstrom secteur that is adjacent to the original property. Where the original SDM secteur features a variety of trails, from highly technical to hypersmooth flow, as well as some significant freeride options, the Maelstrom sector features granite. Lots and lots of granite. The trails are very reminiscent of Squamish riding, with steep slabs piled upon steep slabs, accented by an occasional stretch of woodwork, root gardens, and chutes. The totality of the two zones makes for categorically spectacular riding, and combined with a trailhead that includes an amazing restaurant-bar, a bike shop, and a sprawling outdoor deck, you end up with what may very well be one of the single best places to ride your bike on the planet.""I have spent a lot of time over the years talking about how good bikes can be for the world, and Fernie is among the best examples of that I've ever seen. It's not just about how much fun it is to ride bikes in the woods, or the personal growth that comes from it. I truly believe that trails are a form of connective tissue for communities around the world. They connect us to the land, and quite honestly, to each other. It's a connection that can last a lifetime, and for those of us who make it a part of our lives, it can ultimately be a part of our legacy. I think too often we only bring up the idea of legacy after we lose someone near and dear to us, but my time in Fernie provided an opportunity to appreciate legacy in real time as well.""'Everything has come full circle,' Eric notes as we gear up for a ride from the Durham Mines trailhead. “The foundries and mining industry are gone. We have an economy that is partly based on outdoor recreation and all of these areas that were disturbed for mining practices are now making for wonderful trails. We’re going to ride one today that is across an old mine tailing, and it’s like riding a roller coaster. You know I left the community for a few years, and to come back and see everything come full circle has been eye opening, and I’m happy to be a small part of it now that I’m back home.'"