Video: Mountain Biking in Bolivia with Miranda Miller & Meeting the Trail Building Cholitas

Yannick Wende is an accomplished rider and passionate advocate for the Bolivian cycling community

The brand new gondola system connects people with the city and alleviates traffic

Riding Camiraya's El Nacional for the first time

Many must leave to find work in La Paz

The views from the trails are breathtaking

An apthapi is an Aymara tradition of sharing food

The Cholitas and Miranda after a day of trail building in Nunumayani

Shuttling scree slopes at 5100m is just one of the many incredible rides you can do in Bolivia

The scree slopes sit only 1000m below the Impressive peak of Huayna Potosí

I think the water is still turbulent. Things and pieces are still moving around. But I'm very hopeful as a Bolivian and really proud to hold initiatives like this cycling, for instance, because I think it is the future for the country. And we're a small population country with still a lot of cultural richness and natural richness, who can find a different model to what has happened in the past and learn from it and now start going forward with accepting who we are.