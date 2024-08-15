Powered by Outside

Video: Mountain Biking in Quebec City with Remy Metailler as Seen from the Sky

Aug 15, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Remy Metailler rides Quebec's finest trails with a drone chasing him.


Drone: Nick Dignard
Edit: Scott Secco
Sound: Keith White Audio

Posted In:
Videos Fpv Remy Metailler


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,518 articles
Report
4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Quebec City is such a genuinely amazing place to vacation, even without the world class riding. I've spent 5 days split between Sentiers du Moulin and Le Massif, and as an Ontario boy who moved to Nova Scotia, both spots absolutely blew me away.
  • 2 0
 OK, somebody tell me, is the sound all foley or is there a way to mic the bike and sync it to the drone?
  • 2 0
 trails look all time, damn, might need to make a trip up here!
  • 2 0
 Hell yes







