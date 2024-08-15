Pinkbike.com
Video: Mountain Biking in Quebec City with Remy Metailler as Seen from the Sky
Aug 15, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
4 Comments
Remy Metailler rides Quebec's finest trails with a drone chasing him.
Drone:
Nick Dignard
Edit:
Scott Secco
Sound:
Keith White Audio
Posted In:
Videos
Fpv
Remy Metailler
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,518 articles
4 Comments
mnorris122
(1 hours ago)
Quebec City is such a genuinely amazing place to vacation, even without the world class riding. I've spent 5 days split between Sentiers du Moulin and Le Massif, and as an Ontario boy who moved to Nova Scotia, both spots absolutely blew me away.
[Reply]
2
0
ranchcampvt
(19 mins ago)
OK, somebody tell me, is the sound all foley or is there a way to mic the bike and sync it to the drone?
[Reply]
2
0
lucacometti
(1 hours ago)
trails look all time, damn, might need to make a trip up here!
[Reply]
2
0
machaut
FL
(1 hours ago)
Hell yes
[Reply]
