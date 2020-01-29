Video: Mountain Biking One of the Most Remote Islands on Earth - Saint Helena

Jan 29, 2020
by Industry Nine  


Saint Helena is largely unknown to the world, and would be about the last place that one would think of for a mountain bike video. Located 800 miles from the closest landmass and situated in the middle of the Southern Atlantic, the tiny island feels like you've reached the edge of the world.

Saint Helena is a place of contrasts. From Mars-like surfaces to lush green forests and even when it comes to its elevation there are no flats, it’s either up or down. Obviously a good thing when you’re mountain biking and the prospects of building some serious mountain biking trails there are endless.

Rider featured: Martin Zietsman // Filmed by Darren Peens and Andre Hugo






Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
78427 views
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
66451 views
Everything We Know So Far About the New Canyon Sender
60074 views
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
53841 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
46763 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known British Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46235 views
Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike
42707 views
Video: What's the Deal with Chains? - The Explainer
41260 views

11 Comments

  • 4 0
 Too bad for Napoleon that he didn’t have a mountain bike to shred the island during his stay.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, that woulda been dynamite!
  • 1 0
 Was hoping for some actual information on riding there (i.e. where to go, are there shops, what's the scene like, best times of year to visit). But...well, nope...at least I now know that it's "either up or down" and the "prospects of building some endless mountain bike trails there are endless". Fantastic then.
  • 1 0
 I don’t think it’s that easy to get to.
I did read an article last year about British Airways opening a flight though.
Still, you would probably choose Madeira or la Reunion for an MTB holiday.
  • 1 0
 At present there is no MTB scene on the island and no bike shops available. The local tourism and government are investigating the possibility of developing this as a tangible MTB tourism destination.... The video was shot specifically for the purpose of showcasing the terrain and scenery....and of course because its not been done before.
  • 2 0
 Someone must have a heart for mountain bikers at Airlink, I know no other airline that allow mountain bikes as on-board luggage :-)
  • 1 0
 Fits comfortably in the overhead compartment....... ;-)
  • 1 0
 Just been reading about the airport and more importantly landing at the airport. Apparently its terrifying haha maybe one day.
  • 1 0
 There was nothing terrifying about our landing. There were some concerns when the airport was first built but there have been no incidents yet. The airport monitors the weather conditions closely and flight times are adjusted accordingly.
  • 2 0
 Great vid. Fun tunes. Superb scenery. Great terrain and riding! Are we not wearing half shells anymore though?
  • 2 0
 Great vid! Kudos to Martin, Darren and Andre. Amazing footage and scenery.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008242
Mobile Version of Website