Video: Mountain Biking One of the Most Remote Islands on Earth - Saint Helena

Saint Helena is largely unknown to the world, and would be about the last place that one would think of for a mountain bike video. Located 800 miles from the closest landmass and situated in the middle of the Southern Atlantic, the tiny island feels like you've reached the edge of the world.Saint Helena is a place of contrasts. From Mars-like surfaces to lush green forests and even when it comes to its elevation there are no flats, it’s either up or down. Obviously a good thing when you’re mountain biking and the prospects of building some serious mountain biking trails there are endless.