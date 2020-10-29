Video: The PBA Photo Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Episode 3

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

PRESENTED BY SHIMANO





EPISODE 3





PREVIOUSLY



Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.







Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist. Which Pinkbike Academy athlete would you want to work with if you were creating an ad? Julia Long

Addison Zawada

Vlad Sherryuble

Michaela Pacakova

Evan Wall

Jo Peters

Ben Wallace

Angie McKirdy

Tom Bradshaw Responses: 179 Faves: 0 Comments: 0



Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Love it or hate it, social media is a big part of the job for a professional mountain biker. This time on Pinkbike Academy, we see which contestants have the eye for the perfect shot.