Video: The PBA Photo Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Episode 3

Oct 29, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO


EPISODE 3



Love it or hate it, social media is a big part of the job for a professional mountain biker. This time on Pinkbike Academy, we see which contestants have the eye for the perfect shot.






PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.



Which Pinkbike Academy athlete would you want to work with if you were creating an ad?






Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Pinkbike Originals Fox Clothing Fox Racing Orbea Shimano Sponsored


75 Comments

  • 113 4
 Influencers are the absolute worst. I don't know how that title should appeal to anyone. It made me not watch the video.
  • 36 2
 Makes me want to throw up in my mouth. Not the kind of influence that I want.
  • 27 5
 Pro's have always been influencers, far before social media ever existed. The whole point of being having a sponsor is to influence people to buy their product.
  • 18 2
 @chriskneeland: True. Except most "influencers" these days aren't actually pro... nor are they as fast as one. They've managed to compile a robust social media following which shouldn't be conflated with actual race results.
  • 5 0
 @chriskneeland: yes but Pros are pros because they are fast and good. Here is just who can be best stock photo equipment carrier.
  • 22 78
flag brianpark Mod Plus (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Chadimac22: weird I guess we’ll have to tell Danny MacAskill that he’s not a pro rider since he doesn’t get race results.
  • 37 0
 @brianpark: what a ridiculous statement. comparing one of the most talented people ever to ride a bike with some of these average joes with a vlog/instagram that brands send their equiptment
  • 17 0
 @brianpark: weird comparison because this series is about racing, non?

Also Danny Mac is a likable dude who puts out high quality content in a discipline where watching someone do sick tricks on a bike is the whole appeal. At least two of these candidates are not very likable (imo) and the whole appeal of watching racing is seeing who’s fastest.

So your argument is kinda apples to oranges
  • 21 0
 @brianpark: I don't think of Danny Mac as an 'influencer' as such. He creates innovative content off the back of being a really talented rider. He's not 'Look at me skid around a berm......here's 10% off some grips'.
  • 8 0
 @brianpark: Did roadstains hack brian's account? Seriously Danny mac and others create great content. They release maybe only one or two amazing edits a year. An influencer releases 3 videos a week and they're all complete garbage.
  • 17 30
flag brianpark Mod Plus (45 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @kcy4130: nah I’m just poking fun and saying race results are not the only thing that matters to being a pro rider. Everyone grumpy today aha.
  • 6 1
 @brianpark: That's true. Sorry, I called you roadstains, that was below the belt.
  • 8 0
 Do a long jump contest if you want more diversity than racing. It would be much more entertaining to watch.... Need more Ben Cathro content on pinkbike. He's the best media publisher on this site.
  • 3 0
 Everyone is an influence really, we all make product recommendations to our mates, wear branded merch, carry bags with logos on etc etc. Just the word itself now has some filthy negative connotations for obvious reasons. Early comment about pros being influencers from early on is true, anyone under sponsorship is only sponsored to "influence" people to buy more of the brands product.
  • 3 1
 @Soucy: more Cathro is incoming shortly. And we WERE looking forward to doing another Unofficial Long Jump Worlds at Crankworx this year... www.pinkbike.com/news/video-whistler-long-jump-contest-with-pro-mountain-bikers.html Frown
  • 2 0
 100% such a disgusting term I never want my children to have to hear it, hopefully it’s died a horrible death by then!
  • 43 3
 If this series is the trash that fills the void left by media companies not producing full length films, I will pay for films all day long.
  • 31 2
 This had so much potential. I know we're living in the age of YouTube and Instagram but what's with the perpetuating these weird dramas and relentless interviews. Spend some time showing some riding. Your other content is so far from this trash
  • 30 1
 When an “aspiring pro” cases small jumps and has to be told to drop the outside foot in a turn... ????????????
  • 6 0
 This exactly
  • 34 5
 This series is trash.
  • 31 4
 Please make it stop, 2020 has sucked enough without this drivel.
  • 24 0
 How is someone who isn’t comfortable on a black trail be confidently selected and moved forward in a competition for a pro enduro contract?

If the bar for being pro was this low half of pinkbike users would be.
  • 20 0
 thanks i hate it
  • 17 0
 Could have been cool. It's like they just grabbed every vapid and cynical reality trope and sterotype and packed it all into one show. It's basically a tv show of marketing.
  • 14 0
 Ooh this comment section is about to light up, people not going to like this. *insert evil laugh*
  • 16 0
 i hate that guy
  • 11 0
 Media is a big part of being a mountain biker and being a sponsored athlete but sometimes I wish you could just ride your bike and get noticed by companies without having thousands of YouTube or Instagram followers.
  • 24 14
 I don't get all these people that come in here just to whine. Like sorry this super high quality free content isn't exactly what you wanted it to be. All these guys and girls on the show are clearly having the time of their lives and we get to watch it, FOR FREE!! Even if it's not exactly your style doesn't mean you should come whine about it in the comments like a bunch of 6 year olds who didn't get the Christmas present they wanted. If you think it's bad, simply don't click.

Side note: I think this show is so much fun and PB is doing a great job, keep up the great work! Also I think the majority of people who are enjoying it aren't voicing their opinions cause they're scared to get slaughtered by the mob, so don't let these dipwads get ya discouraged Smile
  • 6 1
 Only your opinion counts yeah?? Surprise, it doesnt.
  • 5 2
 @TreeBeak: Huh? I'm just tired of all the negativity, I feel like it brings down the community so much. If this was a big time issue I would totally get it, but it's a f*ckin reality TV show, I don't get why its the end of the world
  • 4 0
 @oragy: Yeah, I get your bewilderment and yeah, I kind of agree. I dont like negative stuff messing with my day so apologies, no offence meant. But this shit is just wrong. Its not mountain biking. Its dragging something very special to me and a lot of other people into the mainstream and thats not good.
  • 3 4
 @oragy: If you are tired of PB user comments then you shouldn't read the comment section. Same logic as your above statement - If you think its bad, simply don't scroll down, or comment back. Also your comment is just as negative as everyone else's, you are just complaining about PB users instead of the show.
  • 1 0
 People would get just as pissed if their favorite black metal band recorded a cover of Mariah Carey's Christmas song. No one wants something they like to sell out(even if the sell out thing is not very popular at all).
  • 18 4
 please stop
  • 10 1
 Hoping there are more actual riding based challenges in the coming episodes...

We want:

1. A long jump competition.
2. A berm destroying contest.
3. MORE RACING
4. A race where they actually have a flat or other mechanical (forced) in the middle of the trail that they have to ride out on and/or fix.
5. A whip-off
6. A game of BIKE
  • 12 0
 I hate the word 'Influencer'. Closely followed by the word 'Content'.
  • 9 1
 As someone who has spent a large portion of my life working to create bike and ski content, I really appreciated this episode. I understand the frustration with "influencers" but I'm also incredibly frustrated by strong riders who can't do the bare minimum to work with photographers. Clothing choice is important, the ability to work with a photographer to express both of your visions is important. Being able to make good photos on trails and features that aren't your top choices is important.

These folks can actually ride, and this is a legitimate challenge, it's not like PB's forcing them to make an episode of Seth's Bike Hacks or some crap.

All of these riders have racing pedigrees that qualify them to be here. But there are plenty of fast people in the world. To make a living at mountain biking you either need to be that top 1% that can compete at world cups, or you need to have the creativity and life skills to find your own niche outside of racing. If the Academy hadn't covered this aspect I'd have been very disappointed. Favorite episode so far!
  • 10 0
 I really like that solid red Fox Rampage helmet. Have I been . . . influenced??
  • 9 0
 Please get this man and his shaved body hair off my screen
  • 5 0
 Pinkbike...most of us are dealing with the Election Royale right now, pandemic, wild fires or hurricanes....so PLEASE don't be messing with our fragile emotions right now. We can't deal with it. And we CERTAINLY can't deal with this Vanity Vlad guy who needs the treatment Bieber got on Between Two Ferns.
  • 7 0
 I’m over mountain biking being some exclusive club. This show appeals to my girls who are 9,11 and 13 so I’m gonna watch it with them even if it’s not my cup a tea.
  • 11 4
 Wow this is competition of who has biggest billboard pinned to them while riding a bike. Fkin garbage
  • 12 4
 Did trump invest in pinkbike or something?
  • 9 1
 what the fuck is this shit
  • 5 0
 Hopefully pb will see the negativity to this "spicegirling/boyzoning" of our beloved sport and pay heed. They make money by our willingness to read their articles and click adds. I love pb, but this is wrong.
  • 6 0
 good job posting the douchiest man bun dude you could find on the cover page, pinkbike. haha
  • 2 1
 You should go check his results from the Downhill Southeast #1, he is insanely good.
  • 3 0
 There is a big difference between an Influencer and someone that is talented. An Athlete that has a strong following due to their commitment, work ethic, and quality far out ways someone who jumps on a trend band wagon and demands free products in exchange for a hashtag.
  • 6 0
 I enjoyed the show! Glad Pinkbike is willing to take risks on things like this.
  • 7 2
 gotta be honest i clicked because of that buff shirtless dude. well played pinkbike.
  • 4 2
 This is basically SLAP's one in a million take 2 - and that didn't exactly end well!

www.jenkemmag.com/home/2012/04/30/what-really-happened-with-slaps-one-in-a-million-part-1

(also hope this isn't where all my TrailForks app money is going)
  • 3 1
 Definitely a tough challenge today for people who just ride their bikes, this called for completely different skills. If I had been at the bike park that day I would have been pissed to see a bunch people with cameras standing on the trail.
  • 5 0
 Hahaha so everybody who signed up and are now paying for Trailforks; this is where your $ is going.
  • 6 0
 The eliminated guy was the same one that Everested the North Shore right?
  • 7 0
 Yeah, beaten by chicky who cased a wee drop and didn't do up her stem
  • 5 0
 Who came up with these challenges they are awful
  • 4 0
 The word 'influencer' has negative undertones imo.. I'm not sure why its so widely used
  • 10 6
 I watched part of episode 1 and I would rather contract AIDS than watch another one.
  • 4 0
 that's quite the review - I'd say a cold, but then it is pretty bad!
  • 9 6
 I genuinely can’t believe Orbea cut the women from their enduro racing team so they could fund this terrible web show.
  • 8 4
 can we have an exclude academy button added?
  • 1 0
 Ya, I'd rather see roadies and eMopeds than more academy.
  • 5 2
 More of this shxt? I thought pb were just trolling us last time.
  • 9 6
 probably very controversial, but i kinda like this series
  • 3 0
 why wasn't i featured in this? god damn pinkbike what DO you know?
  • 1 0
 next season its a graveldowndurocrosspackingfixieshitposting competition. rooting for ya Wink
  • 4 0
 cringe
  • 2 0
 kthxbye. anyone or anything that sets out to be an influencer instantly loses all of my attention.
  • 3 1
 PLEASE MAKE IT STOP! Why the f*ck is this on the homepage?!?
  • 1 0
 Haha, Pinkbike just trying to get the commenters riled up! Way to take the bait and give them such great entertainment ????
  • 4 2
 It has that vile vibe
  • 1 0
 Am I missing the podcast or is this the alternative?
I’m fine either way
  • 1 0
 GROSS!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



