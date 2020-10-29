Video: The PBA Photo Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Episode 3

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
EPISODE 3
Love it or hate it, social media is a big part of the job for a professional mountain biker. This time on Pinkbike Academy, we see which contestants have the eye for the perfect shot.
Also Danny Mac is a likable dude who puts out high quality content in a discipline where watching someone do sick tricks on a bike is the whole appeal. At least two of these candidates are not very likable (imo) and the whole appeal of watching racing is seeing who’s fastest.
So your argument is kinda apples to oranges
If the bar for being pro was this low half of pinkbike users would be.
Side note: I think this show is so much fun and PB is doing a great job, keep up the great work! Also I think the majority of people who are enjoying it aren't voicing their opinions cause they're scared to get slaughtered by the mob, so don't let these dipwads get ya discouraged
We want:
1. A long jump competition.
2. A berm destroying contest.
3. MORE RACING
4. A race where they actually have a flat or other mechanical (forced) in the middle of the trail that they have to ride out on and/or fix.
5. A whip-off
6. A game of BIKE
These folks can actually ride, and this is a legitimate challenge, it's not like PB's forcing them to make an episode of Seth's Bike Hacks or some crap.
All of these riders have racing pedigrees that qualify them to be here. But there are plenty of fast people in the world. To make a living at mountain biking you either need to be that top 1% that can compete at world cups, or you need to have the creativity and life skills to find your own niche outside of racing. If the Academy hadn't covered this aspect I'd have been very disappointed. Favorite episode so far!
www.jenkemmag.com/home/2012/04/30/what-really-happened-with-slaps-one-in-a-million-part-1
(also hope this isn't where all my TrailForks app money is going)
I’m fine either way
