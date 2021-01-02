Video: Moving West to Squamish, British Columbia for the Love of Mountain Biking

A Sense of Home is a short film featuring Jordan Graves, a New-Brunswick resident, who made the journey from the east coast to the west coast (or the wet coast am I right?) of Canada to Squamish, BC, to pursue his passion for mountain biking.
It can be very intimidating to arrive in such a place like Squamish, a place where some of the best riders in the world call their backyard. But this little charming town between Vancouver and Whistler is one of the best places in the world to ride bikes for a reason.
I tried to capture a glimpse of what it felt like for him to finally be able to ride some of the best trails in the world.
As I joined him a few months after his move we reconnected with old friends that also made the voyage out west a few years earlier, we we're then able to quickly find a sense of home by doing what we do best, riding bikes with our buddies.
