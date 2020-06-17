We take care of the labor to make your installation a snap, typically taking only a few minutes and requiring nothing more than a common multitool. The steps we take include:



• Precision steerer tube cutting

• Starnut installation

• Crown race installation

• Inclusion of adapter for your brake brand and rotor size (if needed)



Not sure what headset you have, what your steerer tube length should be or if you need an adapter? No worries, we have guides on the website to help you identify this information, as well as live chat during business hours and agents available by phone.