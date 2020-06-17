Press Release: MRP
MRP introduces a better way to upgrade your suspension. The “Ready to Shred” Package combines the most customizable forks on the market with a concierge experience that does the work for you, so you can spend more time on the trails, riding suspension that was made just for you.
The “Ready to Shred” package from MRP completely streamlines the suspension upgrade experience. Not everyone has local access to one of MRP's preferred dealers, the specialty tools required, the experience and knowledge needed, or even the time or desire to install and setup a product as technical as a suspension fork. And even if you do, are you going to turn down a heckuva headstart on the process? Let us
do the work and we'll leave the riding to you.
MRP forks are built individually, to your specifications.There's no need to settle for "what's available" then
throw money at personalizing it or, even worse, upgrading your brand new fork just to get the features you want. You choose your perfect MRP fork by selecting model, travel, offset, axle style, and color, then provide us with just seven tidbits of information so your fork can arrive prepped for quick and easy installation and tuned specifically for you. A fork that's "Ready to Shred."Ready to Shred Installation PrepReady to Shred Tuning
Here's where it gets really fun. We take into consideration the whole
package when it comes to tuning: bike, rider, terrain and performance target. You'll answer a few questions about your weight, local terrain, and performance preferences and we'll arrive at the perfect baseline setup for you. After setting up thousands of riders over the years through product development, at demo events, and via tech support, our tuning database runs deep.Finishing Touches
With such a personalized fork, why not literally put your name on it? You get to choose your 8-character serial number, which can be any combination of letters, numbers and characters found on a standard keyboard. To top it off, as with all MRP suspension, your fork is dyno-tested to ensure perfect performance before heading out the door. With your custom fork, you'll find a "Ready to Shred" setup card explaining your tuning settings for future reference.
Say goodbye to generic forks and upgrade to an MRP fork, made truly just for you. Regularly a $39.95 upgrade when purchasing an MRP fork, the "Ready to Shred" package is free for a limited time. Click here to start building your fork.
