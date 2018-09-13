Video: MS Mondraker Team Was All or Nothing at Lenzerheide World Championships

I rolled the dice today and paid the price. I’m happy with how I rode and was caught out in the dry conditions. I'm honestly stoked with my season and how everything went. Now time to regroup and then prepare myself for next year. Thank you to every one of you fans out there today. — Brook MacDonald

I was ready to lay it on the line for finals - death or glory. I had a big mistake in my run - I slid out in the wrong direction, but rode down well and ended up 7th. That will do. I am happy with my season with a rad team in the background. Happy days!! — Laurie Greenland

Gave it my all in my race run, but it just wasn’t good enough!! Massive thanks to the guys from British cycling, the MS Mondraker team and my mechanic Stefan for the amazing week. It’s been a good season, now time for a little break and back to work for next season!!! — Mike Jones

Big thanks to our mechanic crew with Mark, Stefan and Ben. Without you guys this season wouldn’t have been possible! It was a blast! — Lukas Haider/Team Manager

As every year, the UCI World Championships are the highlight of the season and even though it is the same thing every year, the atmosphere is special and hard to describe. We left Lenzerheide without medals in the end, but we were absolutely in reach of the podium and we had a good time. Check out the video clip from Björn Hunger as pictures say more than 1000 words.Laurie and Brook were on a mission. Both were capable of going home with a medal and maybe even with the rainbow jersey.Apart from the three main riders Laurie, Brook and Mike, the MS Mondraker team was represented by Brage Vestavik, Johannes von Klebelsberg and Junior Patrik Butler.Victory and defeat are close together. Brook won the qualification with some mistakes in his run and even though we knew that this was just qualification, it raised our hopes for finals. A crash in his final run dashed his chances to go home with a medal.Time is flying. This year was already Laurie’s third Elite World Championships. With three podiums in his pocket, Laurie had realistic chances to win a medal, but he also suffered from a persistent ankle injury, which made it impossible for him to start in Mont Sainte Anne and held him back in La Bresse this year.Video: Björn Hunger/ Photos Nathan Hughes