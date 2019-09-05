Video: Mont-Sainte-Anne Race Recap from Intense Factory Racing

The week started off the ever so necessary maple syrup.

Paired with the maple syrup the dry track conditions made for some interesting faces from Jack and Aaron during track walk.

Worlds bike builds are in full swing, prototypes and final personal tweaks all in place for some practice.

Neko partnered with Can'd Aid again this year to raffle off his worlds bike to buy underprivileged kids their first bikes.

The raffle was a success and we were able to raise $26,565 that all went to buy bikes for 1st grade students in low income areas. For many of these kids, this was their first bike. This year I am doing the same thing with the hopes to build on the success from last year with a goal of raising $50,000. My race bike is the top prize, then my custom team USA race gear, and also lots of extra product giveaways from my sponsors. All of the money raised goes directly to buying bikes and helmets for undeserved kids.

Jack's worlds bike, always an amazing color scheme.

Aaron's 279 prototype. 29' up front and 27.5' in the rear. First time getting this guy up to speed.

Jack and Aaron letting her fly on the iconic under the lift motor way section.

Fortunately practice was dry, ideal conditions to break in the prototype.

Is Neko making his bike look good or is the bike doing the work?

Strategy is to just finish, a fitting strategy for the change in conditions.

Tire choice plus the good and bas vision left Neko with 12th and Aaron in 37th.

Jack cracked the top 10 with 7th in quali's

Neko finishing his week with a solid run, putting him into 23rd.

Jack finishing 18th with a safe solid run.

Aaron let her eat and improved his quali placement with a 12th for the day.

Will team Mustache return next week?