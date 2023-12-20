Video: Seth Sherlock Rips Vancouver Island

Off season has been great to far! Managed to get out with Matt Tongue and do some shooting at Mount Prevost. Prevost is where most of my off season training goes down so it was rad to finally get an opportunity to do some filming there! The builders have done some awesome work lately, it’s running better than ever! Will have to come out for some more dig days soon to help fix some of the damage I did filming, haha. — Seth Sherlock, Intense Factory Racing