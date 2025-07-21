Powered by Outside

Video: MTB & Moto Relay Challenge on the Red Bull Hardline Wales Course

Jul 21, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFour bikes, two disciplines, one epic showdown!

Enduro legends Jonny Walker and Billy Bolt bring their motorbikes back to the world's gnarliest downhill track - Red Bull Hardline Wales. But they're not going it alone. They're joined by MTB's favorite twins, Matt & Jono Jones in the ultimate relay battle.

THE TEAMS:
Team 1: Jonny Walker (Enduro) & Jono Jones (MTB)
Team 2: Billy Bolt (Enduro) & Matt Jones (MTB)

THE CHALLENGE:
Each team must strategize when and where to hand over the baton along the course. Will they play to their strengths, or will the handover location make or break their run? The team with the fastest time to the bottom, WINS. Red Bull


48 Comments
  • 437
 Ohh, to hear Rob Warner commenting DH again is like a breath of fresh air - you just realize that you kind of got sucked into by best mediocre commenting and kind of resign with WB broadcasting bs...
  • 2982
flag pleneybangers FL (Jul 21, 2025 at 8:24) (Below Threshold)
 I personally was never a fan of Rob's commentary, he gets way too excited and just repeats the same stuff over and over. I like the new setup, having people like Neko in booth gives you a real and up to date insite of what's going on, with far less shouting.
  • 504
 @pleneybangers: It's been nice knowing you. RIP.
  • 121
 @pleneybangers: Don't agree about Robs commentary, maybe 10+ years ago he was a bit of a loose cannon but he really tightened it up towards the end of the Redbull days. That being said I really don't find the new team as awful as everyone says, although there are bits that annoy me. Several times this season Ric has said things about riders and their bikes which is just factually incorrect, he needs to improve his research on riders and their set ups. Annoys me also when the woman doing the interviews in the finish area consistently mispronounces Miriam Nicoles name, like nick hole, she's a legend of the womans field they ought to know how to say her name.
  • 84
 @pleneybangers: Somewhat agree, I like most of what Rob puts out, the video on here of him riding up Ventoux is hilarious. But as a commentator he just yells too much, I don't want to be yelled at while Im watching bikes.

Burn me down PB.
  • 40
 @pleneybangers: This is how I think the XC Commentary used to go:

"I'm going to say something obvious now Bart, and you'll back me up.."
"Yes yes, you're right with that. I'm going to say something now Rob that'll surprise you sightly.."
"Is that right Bart?"
"Yes yes.."
"Great rider this woman.."

Rinse and repeat.
  • 12
 @pleneybangers: WBD mole detected
  • 20
 @w0dge: That's how all sports broadcasting goes.
  • 20
 @w0dge: dont forget we need hardtail vs full suspension, and the very concept of, as well as the benfits of, dropper seat posts, explained at least once a race.
We went to WB before (the modern iteration of) gearboxes appeared, I imagine it would have been the same.
  • 290
 Riding that on a moto is a special kind of crazy.
  • 115
 Is Jackson going to ride Hardline now that his winning streak is over?
  • 83
 .If he does he'll be hoping to win Gold on these stones
  • 80
 Not anymore it seems like. It was on WynTV recently that Oli Clarke will take his place
  • 130
 Nope. Overall is too important. No Jackson, no Gracey.
  • 155
 lol why am I getting downvoted for my question. Calm down people
  • 115
 This is just why Rob should be back in the commenting booth.
  • 61
 Should have been:

- MTB down the track
- Moto up the track

Kinda hard to do but they could figure out a line to ride up
  • 20
 Would watch. Shouldn't be a relay either - each person has to ride up, switch bikes, and ride down. Why isn't that already a Red Bull event?!
  • 10
 What we need is this as an event where you have to switch bikes. So many good enduro/trials riders are good on mountain bikes and vice versa.

Imagine mountain of hell MTB race down, switch bikes and boots, and race an enduro course back up.

Surely redbull can put in a good prize purse for it and get some athletes to cross sports.
  • 30
 Fuck this so makes me want to get a dirt bike again. I stopped cause injury potential is way higher with MX size jumps, but man do I miss it.
  • 90
 Getting an enduro dirtbike and riding trails made me appreciate the pure and simple nature of pedaling a MTB around again. I too took a few hard diggers riding MX as a teen but enduro is relatively safer and you get to cross train for MTB much better imho.
  • 20
 @mobilechernobyl: my thoughts exactly! I still ride hard in the youngster disciplines (DH and DJ) but started doing some modest bike packing trips. Who would have thunk it that just pedaling a bike (sometimes for very long stretches) reignites the true joy in biking? I recently got caught in a snow storm at altitude and it was pretty sketchy & a little scary (maybe more than a little) but you know what? STILL better than your best day in the office!
  • 20
 There's a group of old farts shredding SurRons on the state trust land near me.... Maybe snag one of those lightweight e-motorcycles and hit the trails. Seems like a slot between full moto and MTBing.
  • 11
 @JonDud: All of those kinda suck to ride. You can get like 20 miles out of them at "fun" power levels before they start to cut out. Also, only Surron Ultrabee and Stark Varg have actual real moto suspension, all the "tiny" e moto stuff just isn't cut out for big sends that you would do on a dirt bike.
  • 40
 Worth noting Ronan's time last year (i believe on this same exact course with all the same features) was 2:23.
  • 30
 I'd love to see Ronan's split times against the moto guys, as I'm curious to know whether he was just that much faster than the Jones brothers up top, or if a DH bike is simply the better tool for the job. I don't think anyone involved in this event was pushing it too hard, but it's still a huge time delta to make up.
  • 20
 @jaytdubs: i used to do the gopro splits on youtube before they copyrighted my channel and got them all taken down. i could do that for ya if they have a full unedited run. i think walkers last year was. lemme see...
  • 10
 @jaytdubs: There should be a video on Redbull YT where the same guy who's riding here is trying to get better time than Jackson's winning time, he did not succeed but wasn't too far back.
  • 30
 @flickr: wasnt far? 12.5 seconds back on jacksons race run lol. 2:33 vs 2:20.5 (theres just no plausible way to get an enduro dirt bike through the tight stuff quickly)

heres the comparison vid i made: www.youtube.com/watch?v=My3BiKdXG3M
  • 21
 @lepigpen: Wasn't far considering it's an endurobike lol. I don't think anyone's expecting it to be within couple seconds really.
  • 10
 @flickr: ya its just not possible, although Bolt looks like he was on a heater. I hope they didnt leave it at that cuz I wanna know BB's top to bottom time since he seemed faster than Walker.

if only there was a functional way to use a trials motorcycle in the tight stuff and then hop on an enduro/dirt bike for the wide open bits. but ya that time still doesnt touch an MTB.
  • 50
 This is the best thing I never knew I wanted!
  • 20
 This video was fun AF. Huge props to RedBull for continuing to do these promos for sport. I fully expected this level of content to vanish after the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz.
  • 51
 Got to love the competition between the Jones' brothers.
  • 30
 Dangit Billy! Go 2 Strokes
  • 41
 Face it. BB57 is the best dirt rider in the world.
  • 81
 Face it. Graham Jarvis has forgotten more than BB57 knows and is still in a league of his own.
  • 10
 Manny just wins for fun
  • 10
 @PaulFarley: Jarvis is the fastest slow rider ever. This is not that.
  • 10
 In my mind a guy like Josep Garcia would probably be the most relatable "best" rider on a motorcycle who could probably hold his own in any discipline. But obviously "best" is subjective to which category you are referring to; MX, HE, EX, etc etc.
  • 30
 "our riding was better" that's the brotherly love I like to see.
  • 85
 I hate when motorcycles tear up our trails.
  • 51
 Nice e-bike,mate.
  • 21
 The swap point should have been the same for both teams, still, that was good viewing.
  • 10
 Absolute mad lads, great clip
  • 21
 This, but make the pilots swap machines
  • 45
 Billy Bolt is also very capable on a MTB. He made Brendog look like a mug in a recent MBUK video.
  • 33
 Pinkbike sucks for censoring down to earth comments.







