Video: MTB & Moto Relay Challenge on the Red Bull Hardline Wales Course

Enduro legends Jonny Walker and Billy Bolt bring their motorbikes back to the world's gnarliest downhill track - Red Bull Hardline Wales. But they're not going it alone. They're joined by MTB's favorite twins, Matt & Jono Jones in the ultimate relay battle.
THE TEAMS: Team 1: Jonny Walker (Enduro) & Jono Jones (MTB) Team 2: Billy Bolt (Enduro) & Matt Jones (MTB)
THE CHALLENGE: Each team must strategize when and where to hand over the baton along the course. Will they play to their strengths, or will the handover location make or break their run? The team with the fastest time to the bottom, WINS.— Red Bull
We went to WB before (the modern iteration of) gearboxes appeared, I imagine it would have been the same.
- MTB down the track
- Moto up the track
Kinda hard to do but they could figure out a line to ride up
Imagine mountain of hell MTB race down, switch bikes and boots, and race an enduro course back up.
Surely redbull can put in a good prize purse for it and get some athletes to cross sports.
heres the comparison vid i made: www.youtube.com/watch?v=My3BiKdXG3M
if only there was a functional way to use a trials motorcycle in the tight stuff and then hop on an enduro/dirt bike for the wide open bits. but ya that time still doesnt touch an MTB.