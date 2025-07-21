Video: MTB & Moto Relay Challenge on the Red Bull Hardline Wales Course

Four bikes, two disciplines, one epic showdown!



Enduro legends Jonny Walker and Billy Bolt bring their motorbikes back to the world's gnarliest downhill track - Red Bull Hardline Wales. But they're not going it alone. They're joined by MTB's favorite twins, Matt & Jono Jones in the ultimate relay battle.



THE TEAMS:

Team 1: Jonny Walker (Enduro) & Jono Jones (MTB)

Team 2: Billy Bolt (Enduro) & Matt Jones (MTB)



THE CHALLENGE:

Each team must strategize when and where to hand over the baton along the course. Will they play to their strengths, or will the handover location make or break their run? The team with the fastest time to the bottom, WINS. — Red Bull