Video: MTB Hopper Build a 6 Foot Sender to Storm Area 51

With more than 2 million people signed up on Facebook to storm Area 51
and "see them aliens" later this week, MTB Hopper decided to use their experience of building ramps to help out. While the original plan was for the attendees to Naruto run
to dodge government bullets, the Lithuanian brand are suggesting that storming the military complex on mountain bikes might be better instead.
Despite the fact that Area 51 is a strict no-fly zone, the ramp will be six foot high and claimed to be able to launch riders 12 feet in the air, which is how big the brand have estimated the perimeter fence to be. The portable ramp, which MTB Hopper are calling ithe biggest ever in action sports, is said to take three minutes to erect from flat pack and requires two people to carry it.
|We have decided to contribute to the movement in the name of the MTB community. The main idea of the movement is similar to ours, we break limits and rules. Gravity sport is a core part of our lives and that is why we have created a ramp so big, that you could jump through the fence of the Area 51.—Karolis Liepuonius, CEO of MTB Hopper
We previously reviewed the smaller MTB Hopper Pro
ramp and while we had a lot of fun in an impromptu long jump contest, we weren't sold on the weight or the cost. MTB Hopper are yet to release weights or prices for this ramp they have said it will require two people to carry it, meaning it's probably not that portable after all.
If storming government facilities on a downhill bike, jumping to the height of a two-story balcony, landing to flat and (hopefully) living to tell the tale sounds like your idea of a good time, you can find out more here
.
