Video: MTB on a Budget - Where to Spend VS Where to Save on Clothing

Yes, we all know that you need a bike to go biking but on top of that, there is a laundry list of expensive gear that riders should also have. Join Mike Levy as he reviews where you should be spending and saving your money when it comes to mountain bike gear.
33 Comments
The hardware store was grossly underrepresented in this video as well. 15$ safety glasses 10$ gloves go there first. Your stuff doesn't have to say mountain bike in the description to be able to wear it on a bike.
I agree with all the spend category's.
Undies: Breathable Micro Mesh Fruit of the Loom's from Target. Like $1/pair. I prefer them to Ex-Officio's.
Shirts: Any poly shirt. Target, Old Navy, etc. for $5-$10 apiece. I actually prefer many of them to MTB-specific shirts from a comfort/fit perspective.
Shorts: Any poly/nylon combined with spandex blend that fits well. You could go with hiking shorts from places like Patagonia/Prana/etc. I recently bought some Wrangler shorts from Amazon that are nylon/spandex blend. They were $20 and are surprisingly good MTB shorts (good stretch, stay up, long enough to cover the kneepad thigh gap, etc.)
Socks: Any active sock.
Pants: Any hiking pant. Or any poly/nylon combined with spandex option from Old Navy / Lululemon / Target / etc.
On a full face, I'm all for it. Whacking that chin bar is going to yank your head around.
The rest, whatever. Wear what if comfy and appropriate for where you ride.
www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001910443423.html
Same for jerseys, socks, trousers, etc...
Post a Comment