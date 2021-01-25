Video: MTB on a Budget - Where to Spend VS Where to Save on Clothing

Jan 25, 2021
by Mike Levy  


Yes, we all know that you need a bike to go biking but on top of that, there is a laundry list of expensive gear that riders should also have. Join Mike Levy as he reviews where you should be spending and saving your money when it comes to mountain bike gear.





Posted In:
33 Comments

  • 6 0
 I find poly cotton shirts get gross and sticky. So i just get all polyester shirts from a thrift store or a discount place (sierra trading post) and wear those. Way cheaper sometimes 7 or 8 bucks for a north face shirt.

The hardware store was grossly underrepresented in this video as well. 15$ safety glasses 10$ gloves go there first. Your stuff doesn't have to say mountain bike in the description to be able to wear it on a bike.

I agree with all the spend category's.
  • 3 0
 Cheap safety glasses I've found are always scratched so badly they look like toilet glass after a weeks riding. I'm too tight to buy proper ones though, I just squint.
  • 3 1
 Wait you wear safety glasses?? In all seriousness, I buy google compatible helmets and just buy the cheapest moto gogs I can find. Found pair of 100% on amazon for $25
  • 1 0
 try merrino wool adidas t shirts. Sometimes you found them on cheap for around 25€
  • 2 0
 @DaFreerider44: And those helmets show ads while riding?
  • 1 0
 I think it's a humidity thing. Where I live it's arid, low humidity in summer, cotton t is fine. I much prefer it to synthetics. If I stop for a break it slowly dries keeping me nice and cool. But on the occasional high humidity day cotton just never dries, can get clammy and annoying. In winter I like a merino base layer.
  • 2 0
 Call me a snob, but I can't handle the distorted optics from cheap safety glasses. My trail perception at speed gets all thrown off. For this reason I rode without glasses for years. That is until I almost got my eye poked out by a spear shaped branch. I now have a pair of smith's I baby and buy replacement lenses for every 2 years
  • 1 0
 @DaFreerider44: I like googles in the winter but the summer is too hot and I feel like a tool wearing googles trail riding especially if its not gnarly. I typically rock 3M safety glasses or whatever work has laying around.
  • 1 0
 You can find dedicated bike gloves that fit perfect for 10 bucks on amazon. Better than some yard/mechanic glove at the hardware store.
  • 2 0
 UK, we just need skinny jeans, a hoody, plastic bags on our socks and a fucked hardtail that looks like it's been dragged out of a skip.... oh and an old full face that's been crashed in loads and plastered in stickers and gorilla tape
  • 5 1
 Waterproof shorts are worth spending a bit of money on, saves a lot of soggy crack unpleasantness.
  • 2 0
 Amen
  • 1 1
 Only for brits.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: I've got a few pairs of fox ones, rangers i think, I cant really say there's any downside to them, fit well, very hard wearing, not all that pricey. Dry arse when it is wet is just a bonus.
  • 1 0
 Spill Suppressor glow fingers.. lol... I like the awareness and focus on all budget ranges for mountain biking. I likely spend too little on clothes / accessories. I've never purchased a mountain bike jersey in my life. I use my moto gear when racing and t-shirts ( cotto / poly ) when trail riding. Whatever is reasonable clean and I can find. Shorts / shoes / decent socks are def vital as well as good fitting gloves that don't bunch up. Glasses is something I do need to invest in though...
  • 1 0
 Helmets and pads aren't clothing, they're protective gear. I spend on those.

Undies: Breathable Micro Mesh Fruit of the Loom's from Target. Like $1/pair. I prefer them to Ex-Officio's.

Shirts: Any poly shirt. Target, Old Navy, etc. for $5-$10 apiece. I actually prefer many of them to MTB-specific shirts from a comfort/fit perspective.

Shorts: Any poly/nylon combined with spandex blend that fits well. You could go with hiking shorts from places like Patagonia/Prana/etc. I recently bought some Wrangler shorts from Amazon that are nylon/spandex blend. They were $20 and are surprisingly good MTB shorts (good stretch, stay up, long enough to cover the kneepad thigh gap, etc.)

Socks: Any active sock.

Pants: Any hiking pant. Or any poly/nylon combined with spandex option from Old Navy / Lululemon / Target / etc.
  • 2 1
 I'm unconvinced by MIPS/rotational stuff on open faced helmets. I dont see how you are going to hit yourself in a way to inpart twisting forces.
On a full face, I'm all for it. Whacking that chin bar is going to yank your head around.
  • 1 0
 For shoes I would say get the entry level from real mtb brands, going up in price introduces a lot of gimmicks like BOA. My last 3 BOA shoes were less practical and aged poorly, relative to my current much cheaper 2 velcro and a ratchet system.
  • 4 3
 I was all set to watch this, but as my finger descended on the play button I had an XC-video flashback. Please, someone, tell me he's not going to discuss how cheap you can go with lycra (eeek).
  • 3 0
 Have you guys done one of these for components? Like a frame up build -where to spend v save...
  • 1 0
 Tires - Get spendy. Suspension - You don't need the best, but don't be cheap. Brakes - If you're riding steeps, splurge for 4 pistons. Otherwise get some old Deores. Pedals - Lose the stock pedals. Composite body with replaceable pins wins bang for buck. Everything else is whatever. As long as it rolls. If doing huge long rides far from your car, should probably get a quality rear hub BEFORE your cheap one explodes 28.4km from the nearest road.
  • 5 1
 Costco Image would have been an AMAZING place to drop in the Bernie meme.
  • 5 2
 video time staaaaaamps pleeeeeease if you’re gonna do this as video
  • 2 0
 they won't do it, because then you only watch by segments, thus not getting YT money.
  • 2 0
 You have to wait for the article for that. Or podcast.
  • 1 0
 I only wear Addis and Rapha, I don’t see any reason to buy clothes that are just going to get ripped up and filthy that are more expensive.
  • 1 0
 Good shoes, good gloves (not expensive or brandy, just good) aaaand most importantly good helmet.

The rest, whatever. Wear what if comfy and appropriate for where you ride.
  • 1 0
 How I save money while rideing: Ride in jeans all year long, just don't wear gloves and ride all year long in cheap skate shoes. It is as simple as that.
  • 1 0
 Just go Aliexpress, mtb gloves for 10EUR:

www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001910443423.html

Same for jerseys, socks, trousers, etc...
  • 1 0
 The local dude who wears jean shorts also only trail rides a single speed hard tails.
  • 1 0
 Go to Iron Pony Motorsports and buy MX Jerseys instead. They are a third of the price of long sleeve Mtb jerseys.
  • 1 0
 Good Armor, Cheap Dickies... Done
  • 1 0
 for bike gloves nothing beats mechanix less than 20 bucks at walmart...

Post a Comment



