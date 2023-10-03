Video: There's No Place Like Home in 'Paradise Playground'

Oct 3, 2023
Go big, roll home.

Enzo Cavard and his friends bring style, laughs – and a video camera or two – to their local trails to show why the corner of southern France they call home is MTB paradise.

photo
photo
photo

It’s easy to see why.

Jumps and drops connected by sinuous singletrack and fast and loose corners make for a playground that any of us would love to have on our doorsteps.

There’s no place like home.

photo
photo

photo

Videographer: Julien Abellan
Photographer: Lucas Garreau
Drone pilot: Bastien Ereau

More videos and products on the SCOR website

