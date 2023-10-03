Video: There's No Place Like Home in 'Paradise Playground'

Words
: SCOR
Go big, roll home. Enzo Cavard
and his friends bring style, laughs – and a video camera or two – to their local trails to show why the corner of southern France they call home is MTB paradise.
It’s easy to see why.
Jumps and drops connected by sinuous singletrack and fast and loose corners make for a playground that any of us would love to have on our doorsteps.
There’s no place like home.Videographer:
Julien AbellanPhotographer:
Lucas Garreau Drone pilot
: Bastien Ereau
